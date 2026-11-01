Iran Team Lands in Doha After Reported Breakthrough in US Talks
(MENAFN) An Iranian delegation that includes a deputy to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Qatar, following a reported breakthrough in indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, a Qatari newspaper said Saturday.
Citing an Iranian source, the paper said the team’s purpose in the Qatari capital, Doha, was “to facilitate engagement with the Qatari mediator.”
The source credited the shift to “intensive discussions held by a Qatari negotiating delegation in Tehran, which resulted in a breakthrough in indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington,” the newspaper reported.
Those talks also cleared the way for Iran’s negotiators to travel to Doha alongside the Qatari delegation on its return journey, the report said.
The source was explicit about the format of the talks. “Negotiations with the US side are taking place indirectly through the mediator, not directly,” the Iranian source told the newspaper.
US delegation expected to join talks
Sources close to the mediation effort led by Qatar and Pakistan told the newspaper that an American delegation is expected to join the diplomatic process in Doha. According to those sources, the US team could hold direct talks with Iranian negotiators in the Qatari capital.
If confirmed, the developments could allow Washington and Tehran to resume negotiations after agreeing on initial measures covering Iran’s nuclear program, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and financial incentives for Tehran. The newspaper said the arrangement would also bring in China and Russia as guarantors.
Citing an Iranian source, the paper said the team’s purpose in the Qatari capital, Doha, was “to facilitate engagement with the Qatari mediator.”
The source credited the shift to “intensive discussions held by a Qatari negotiating delegation in Tehran, which resulted in a breakthrough in indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington,” the newspaper reported.
Those talks also cleared the way for Iran’s negotiators to travel to Doha alongside the Qatari delegation on its return journey, the report said.
The source was explicit about the format of the talks. “Negotiations with the US side are taking place indirectly through the mediator, not directly,” the Iranian source told the newspaper.
US delegation expected to join talks
Sources close to the mediation effort led by Qatar and Pakistan told the newspaper that an American delegation is expected to join the diplomatic process in Doha. According to those sources, the US team could hold direct talks with Iranian negotiators in the Qatari capital.
If confirmed, the developments could allow Washington and Tehran to resume negotiations after agreeing on initial measures covering Iran’s nuclear program, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and financial incentives for Tehran. The newspaper said the arrangement would also bring in China and Russia as guarantors.
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