North Korea Tests Cluster Warhead for Tactical Ballistic Missile
(MENAFN) North Korea has carried out a test of a cluster warhead designed for a tactical ballistic missile, seeking to evaluate its battlefield effectiveness and destructive capabilities, according to state media reports Sunday.
The country's Missile Administration conducted the test on Saturday under the supervision of Gen. Kim Jong Sik, a member of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's Central Military Commission and first deputy director of a department within the party's Central Committee.
North Korea's Ballistic Missile Systems Research Institute and Warhead Research Institute said the trial demonstrated that the country's "Type-2 standard cluster warhead" could inflict extensive destruction across an area measuring approximately 12 to 13 hectares (29 to 32 acres) at what they described as an "ultra-high density."
The head of the Missile Administration explained that Pyongyang divides its cluster warheads into four classifications, including standard and special-purpose models.
He added that North Korea intends to equip military units with all four categories by the end of the year, giving them the option to choose specific warheads based on mission requirements and the nature of intended targets.
The Missile Administration characterized the latest trial as part of its routine scientific research program, which seeks to enhance the destructive capabilities of the country's weapons systems.
The country's Missile Administration conducted the test on Saturday under the supervision of Gen. Kim Jong Sik, a member of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's Central Military Commission and first deputy director of a department within the party's Central Committee.
North Korea's Ballistic Missile Systems Research Institute and Warhead Research Institute said the trial demonstrated that the country's "Type-2 standard cluster warhead" could inflict extensive destruction across an area measuring approximately 12 to 13 hectares (29 to 32 acres) at what they described as an "ultra-high density."
The head of the Missile Administration explained that Pyongyang divides its cluster warheads into four classifications, including standard and special-purpose models.
He added that North Korea intends to equip military units with all four categories by the end of the year, giving them the option to choose specific warheads based on mission requirements and the nature of intended targets.
The Missile Administration characterized the latest trial as part of its routine scientific research program, which seeks to enhance the destructive capabilities of the country's weapons systems.
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