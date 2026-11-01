FREELANDER Showcases AI And Digital Technology To International Guests

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2026 Chery International User Summit, hosted by Chery Automobile (9973.HK) in Wuhu, FREELANDER presented its approach to in-car interaction and driver support to international guests, bringing together an AI Voice Assistant, digital cockpit displays and smartphone-based parking functions in FREELANDER 8. FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery.







The FREELANDER Nightfall venue at the Hengli Hotel in Wuhu

More Natural In Car Conversations

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, introduced an AI Voice Assistant powered by a large language model and tailored for the brand. It is designed to support more natural conversations and a deeper understanding of the vehicle.

The assistant builds on an intelligent cockpit powered by the Qualcomm SA8295P Automotive-Grade Chip, which is standard across all trims. The interface uses immersive 3D visuals and four themes, while physical buttons remain for frequently used functions.







Lucia Mao introduces the AI Voice Assistant at FREELANDER Nightfall

Driving Information Across the Dashboard

The Surround View Gallery includes a 46.3-inch Mini LED Farside Integrated Display with 8K resolution. Spanning approximately 1.2 metres across the dashboard, it brings together seven core modules, including driving information, navigation and all-terrain status. A 15.6-inch centre display complements it, with an optional 17.3-inch ceiling-mounted entertainment display for rear passengers.

Parking and Driver Support

SIVP, or Super Intelligent Valet Parking, enables parking and vehicle recall through a smartphone app in supported scenarios. Availability is market-dependent and operation is subject to system operating conditions. The driver remains responsible at all times.

FREELANDER 8 also includes L2+ advanced driver assistance as standard, with more than 30 functions. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centring Control, Automatic Emergency Braking and Around View Monitoring with Transparent Chassis, alongside automatic and remote parking. These systems support the driver and do not make the vehicle fully autonomous.

Technology in Focus

At FREELANDER Nightfall, guests were welcomed by Mornine, an embodied AI humanoid robot from Chery International's AiMOGA brand. The programme paired technology presentations with driving experiences, giving international visitors an opportunity to explore the brand's approach to vehicle interaction and everyday usability.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

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