UAE Student Robotics Team Wins Global Silver, Building On Gold And Silver Successes At 'Robotics Olympics'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE's young robotics champions secured silver in the Winning Alliance finals at the FIRST Global Challenge (FGC) 2026 in Incheon, South Korea, emerging among the top performers against student teams representing 187 countries and further strengthening the nation's reputation for excellence in robotics and technological innovation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Popularly known as the 'Robotics Olympics', the competition brings together young innovators worldwide to tackle global challenges through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The event is supported by industry giants including Lam Research, LG Electronics, FedEx and Stellantis Philanthropy, with MIT, Yale University and the UN's International Telecommunication Union among its collaborators.

Bansan Thomas George, National Organiser of FIRST Global Challenge UAE and Founder and CEO of Unique World Robotics, said,“These medals reflect years of dedication and learning. Seeing our students develop into confident innovators and problem-solvers is our greatest achievement.”

The latest achievement builds on Team UAE's impressive international record. In 2024, the team secured silver in the FIRST Global Grand Challenge Award and bronze in the International Enthusiasm Award in Athens, Greece. In 2025, it won gold in the New Technology Experience category in Panama City for its innovative STASH project, using sodium alginate hydrogels to preserve biological material without conventional refrigeration.

The 14-member UAE team comprised Shreya Binoy Nair, Hriday Pritam Garud, Arjun Sandesh Potkar, Aryav Karmakar, Maahi Gera and Liam Fernandes (GEMS Modern Academy); Ryan Rony Richard (GEMS Founders School Dubai); Fazil Tafseer (Dubai British School Jumeirah Park); Rayaan Kadernani and Asiru Asiru (Dubai College); Sandra Nair and Zaki Hashim Thottathikulam (DPS Dubai); Mohamed Aamir Nazaif (GEMS Cambridge International School, Abu Dhabi); and Yuvaan Amit Deshpande (Raffles World Academy).

Shreya Binoy Nair, Captain of Team UAE, said,“We overcame challenges together, learned from talented students worldwide and built friendships across borders. Winning silver for the UAE is a moment we will always cherish.”

The team was guided by coaches Ali Mohamed Sheikh Ali Abdurahman, Manoj Thannikal Joseph and Head Coach Mohammed Mukhtar Latif.

Mukhtar said,“The students pushed their boundaries in robot design, problem-solving and teamwork. Their resilience and commitment made this achievement possible.”

Unique World Robotics has nurtured young UAE robotics talent for years through training and mentorship. The achievement was celebrated in Dubai with students, coaches, mentors and parents.