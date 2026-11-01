Team India Makes History As First Side To Hit 400 Sixes In Calendar Year

India Sets Historic T20I Milestone

Team India made history, becoming the first team ever in T20I history to reach the landmark of 400 sixes in a calendar year. India achieved this landmark during the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. During the match, the back-to-back world champions hammered a total of 11 sixes, touching the 400-run mark. This year across 40 T20Is, India has hit 400 sixes, with Austria (224 sixes in 24 matches) and West Indies (224 sixes in 21 matches) being their distant rivals. 142 of those have come against New Zealand – the most against an opposition in a calendar year.

Six-Hitting Leaders and Match Summary

Abhishek Sharma (86 sixes), Ishan Kishan (60 sixes) and Sanju Samson (50 sixes) have been six-hitting leaders for India. Half-centuries from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan helped India overcome a rough start, but a four-wicket haul by New Zealander Adam Milne restricted the world champions to 191/8 at the end of 20 overs on Sunday. India was 19/2 at one point, with Ishan (61 in 31 balls, with five fours and sixes each) and Shreyas (50 in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) putting on a 93-run stand for the third wicket. Naman Dhir (33 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (22 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) also chipped in, but Milne (4/19) got quick wickets towards the end to deny India a chance to reach 200 runs. (ANI)

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