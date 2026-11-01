Jagan Mohan Reddy Stages Protest Over Municipal Election Malpractice

Jagan Mohan Reddy Protests Against Electoral Irregularities

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday met the Returning Officer in Pulivendula and submitted a representation alleging irregularities during the municipal polling. Following the meeting, he staged a sit-in protest in front of the Returning Officer's office in Pulivendula, demanding justice for YSRCP polling agents Jagan alleged that YSRCP polling agents were beaten up, forcibly removed from polling stations and prevented from performing their duties, claiming that the party had no agents in 70 of the 80 polling booths in Pulivendula.

Addressing reporters during the protest, he accused workers of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of taking control of polling station premises and alleged that police personnel were acting in collusion with them. Speaking to ANI, Jagan said, "All these are polling agents. These polling agents, who are supposed to be seated in the polling booths, are not permitted into the booths. The TDP goons have taken over the polling booths and the premises. When there are no agents in the polling booth pertaining to the opposition party, then who is to identify the candidates? We have given them (the RO) all the evidence."

Claims of Rigging and Calls for Repolling

“We have represented the matter to the Returning Officer, lodged a complaint and submitted all the evidence. We have also shown them the evidence. You have seen TDP goons parading. If you permit things like this to happen in a democracy, will democracy prevail? On one side, you do not permit people to file nominations. On the other side, wherever nominations have been filed, you do not permit elections to take place. You rig the nominations, you rig the election process, and you call this an election?” he told ANI.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged large-scale irregularities during the municipal elections in the state, claiming that YSRCP polling agents were beaten up and prevented from entering polling booths, and said his party would approach the Supreme Court over the matter. He demanded repolling in Pulivendula, alleging large-scale electoral irregularities, booth capturing and intimidation of voters during the municipal elections.

Allegations of Violence and Administrative Failure

Alleging that democracy was being undermined, Jagan accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of resorting to widespread electoral malpractice and claimed that YSRCP polling agents were forcibly removed from nearly 70 of the 80 polling booths in Pulivendula. Jagan alleged that TDP workers dragged YSRCP agents out of polling stations, while police personnel supported the ruling party. He further claimed that TDP workers occupied polling booths from 4 am and intimidated voters.

The YSRCP president alleged that the party's chairperson candidate, Pramilamma, was attacked and polling agent Sunanda sustained a fractured hand. He also claimed that voters were prevented from entering polling stations, women were threatened, and voter slips were forcibly snatched away. Jagan alleged that bogus voting was taking place even before genuine voters arrived at polling stations. He also accused police personnel of obstructing YSRCP polling agents, resorting to lathi-charge at several places and forcibly taking a YSRCP councillor candidate into a police jeep.

Questioning the role of the police and district administration, Jagan said he had contacted the Superintendent of Police and the District Collector over the alleged irregularities but claimed that no action had been taken. He further alleged that YSRCP polling agents were allowed inside only at the polling booth where his residence and vote were located. Similar incidents, he claimed, were being reported in Kadapa, Jammalamadugu, Chittoor, Macherla, Chilakaluripet, Tadipatri, Madanapalle and Chimakurthy. Polling is underway for the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Andhra Pradesh. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm across 92 urban local bodies, comprising 13 Municipal Corporations and 79 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. Polling is scheduled for November 1, with repolling, if required, on November 2. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 3. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)