BJP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney Recalls Horror Of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

BJP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney Recalls 1984 Violence

November 1 (ANI): BJP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Sunday met victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence seeking justice and recalled the killings, alleging that the attacks were planned and that Sikh households were deliberately identified. Sahney said members of his own family were among those killed during the violence and recalled how people were allegedly burned alive with tyres placed around their necks.“People were burned alive with tyres placed around their necks. Four members of my own family were burned alive. Overnight, every home belonging to the Sikh community was marked. This was not a spontaneous act; don't let anyone fool you,” he said.

He further alleged that specific materials and weapons were distributed before the attacks and questioned whether any inquiry had been conducted into their manufacture and distribution.“They would throw a specific white powder, which would then ignite. They used identical metal rods, uniform, standardised rods. To this day, there has been no inquiry into this. Who manufactured this powder, and when was it distributed?” he said.

Criticism of Political Inaction

Sahney alleged that preparations for the violence were made overnight, and said 42 years had passed without adequate action.“Overnight, on the night of the 31st, the rods were handed out, the powder was supplied, and hardened criminals were released from jail. It was a wholesale slaughter. Forty-two years have passed. The Congress was in power for 15 years, and the AAP has been in power for 11 years. What have they actually done?” he said. He also questioned whether promises made to the affected families had translated into concrete support, particularly employment opportunities.“They certainly showed up here when they needed votes, but did anyone get a job? No,” he added.

Political Tensions Over Anniversary Protests

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri strongly criticised the Congress-led INDIA bloc for organising a 'Chalo Dilli' protest rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, the remembrance period of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday questioned the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, asking those who consider themselves guardians of the Constitution to explain their role in the violence, while recalling the tragedy on the eve of its 42nd anniversary.

Puri recalled the violence that took place following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, describing November 1 as one of the darkest days in Delhi's history. "Tomorrow, November 1st, marks the 42nd anniversary of one of the darkest days in Delhi's history. For Sikh families, this date brings back memories of relatives who were murdered and homes that were reduced to ashes," he said. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition INDIA bloc held rival protest marches across the capital on Sunday, setting off a sharp political showdown. While the opposition targeted the Election Commission over alleged errors in voter lists, the BJP hit back by recalling the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and slamming the Congress for holding its demonstration on the anniversary of the tragedy.

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