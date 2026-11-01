Meet Pinecone: How Therapy Cat Is Helping Students Cope With Stress At US School (WATCH)

A school in Rhode Island, US, has an unusual staff member who is winning the hearts of students with his furry appearance, gentle nature and amusing classroom antics. Meet Pinecone, a three-and-a-half-year-old cat who takes his role as a therapy animal very seriously. From walking through school corridors as though he owns the building to quietly sitting beside students having a difficult day, Pinecone has become a much-loved presence at the middle school.

His owner, Kayleigh Smith, an art teacher at the school, introduced him to the classroom to help students manage anxiety and stress. Since then, the feline has become a source of comfort, companionship and laughter, with videos of his school visits attracting attention on social media.

How Pinecone Became A School's Therapy Cat?

Smith said she noticed Pinecone's calm and gentle personality shortly after adopting him around three years ago. As a teacher, she began imagining how wonderful it would be to bring her pet to school and allow students to benefit from his affectionate nature. In September 2025, she approached the school principal with the idea of introducing Pinecone as a therapy animal. The proposal received a positive response, encouraging her to explore the requirements for bringing a certified therapy animal into the school.

"I ran the idea by my principal, and he seemed very supportive of it," Smith told PEOPLE.

She also researched organisations that support therapy animals and learnt about the certification process before beginning the necessary preparations.

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Pinecone Completes Therapy Animal Certification

Before joining the school, Pinecone had to undergo a certification process that included online courses and an in-person evaluation.

According to Smith, the assessment tested his ability to remain calm and follow commands in different situations, including crowded spaces, noisy environments and areas where medical equipment was being moved.

"He had to take an in-person evaluation, which was pretty intense. They have to be able to follow a lot of commands and do a lot of things, like walk through a crowd of people, or walk through a crowd that has medical equipment moving back and forth or loud noises and not be affected," Smith explained.

Pinecone successfully completed the evaluation and received approval to work as a therapy animal. Smith subsequently submitted the required paperwork to the school district superintendent, who also supported the arrangement.

Three Days A Week Of Comfort And Companionship

Since January 2026, Pinecone has accompanied Smith to school approximately three times a week. His presence has become particularly meaningful for students dealing with anxiety, stress or a difficult day. Some children visit Smith's classroom simply to spend a quiet moment with the cat or give him a gentle pat.

"He's here for moral support and the vibes. He really helps kids so much with anxiety," Smith said.

She added that students often visit her classroom to spend time with Pinecone when they need a little comfort. His playful personality and relaxed behaviour have also made him a favourite among students and staff.

Classroom Antics Make Pinecone An Internet Favourite

Pinecone's responsibilities at school appear to extend beyond offering emotional support. Videos shared on social media show him confidently walking through school corridors, sitting near students and occasionally falling asleep during lessons. His loud snoring has even become part of the classroom experience.

Smith said Pinecone has his favourite classes and sometimes jumps onto tables to lie beside students. His distinctive appearance, particularly his two small upper fangs, has also attracted attention online. Some people have compared him to a little monster or a vampire. However, his affectionate personality is a reminder that appearances can be deceiving.

Teacher Says Pinecone Has Helped Students Manage Anxiety

Smith believes bringing Pinecone to school has allowed his personality to develop further while giving students an opportunity to interact with an animal in a familiar environment. She said the students' attention and affection have made him particularly attached to the school routine.

During school holidays and summer breaks, Pinecone reportedly seeks additional attention from Smith because he no longer has students around to keep him company throughout the day. The teacher hopes that students will remember their experiences with Pinecone as they grow older and cherish the opportunity to have a therapy cat as part of their school life.

How Did Social Media React?

Pinecone's school adventures have attracted considerable attention online, with viewers appreciating the positive environment he helps create for students. Several users shared their reactions to the adorable therapy cat.

One user commented: "If I were one of your students I probably would have tried to sneak Pinecone home with me."

A second user commented: "This is so beautiful and I believe they should be in every class Animals make everything better and he is beautiful."

A third user commented: "That's wonderful in so many ways for everyone. A lot of children are never given the opportunity to learn kindness, compassion and caring hands on. Thankfully your Principal allows this precious vampire baby to join you."

Pinecone's story highlights how animals can bring comfort and happiness into everyday school life. For students who need a moment away from academic pressure, a friendly cat waiting in the classroom can make a meaningful difference. Whether he is quietly watching over a lesson, walking through the corridors or snoring during class, Pinecone seems to have found his own special way of making school a happier place.