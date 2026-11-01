YSRCP Alleges Discrepancy In Pulivendula Voting Data And Procedures

YSRCP Questions Pulivendula Polling Data

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday alleged a discrepancy in the polling figures for Pulivendula, questioning how 681 votes were recorded under the 'Others' category when the official voter list reportedly had only 14 voters in that category. In a post on X, sharing a report of the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission, the YSRCP claimed that the official figures showed 681 votes under the 'Others' category out of a total of 54,532 votes, while the corresponding voter list reportedly contained only 14 voters.“How can 14 voters cast 681 votes?” the party asked, demanding an immediate explanation from election officials and a comprehensive scrutiny of the polling data. of Electoral Malpractice

The allegation comes amid the YSRCP's complaints of irregularities during municipal polling in Pulivendula. YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also met the Returning Officer (RO) in Pulivendula and submitted a representation alleging irregularities during the polling process. Jagan alleged that around 70 YSRCP polling agents were not allowed to enter polling booths and demanded immediate intervention by the Returning Officer to ensure a fair polling process.

Reports of Voter Intimidation and Obstruction

Jagan alleged that TDP workers dragged YSRCP agents out of polling stations, while police personnel supported the ruling party. He further claimed that TDP workers occupied polling booths from 4 am and intimidated voters. The YSRCP president alleged that the party's chairperson candidate, Pramilamma, was attacked and polling agent Sunanda sustained a fractured hand. He also claimed that voters were prevented from entering polling stations, women were threatened, and voter slips were forcibly snatched away.

Calls for Justice and Official Inquiry

Jagan alleged that bogus voting was taking place even before genuine voters arrived at polling stations. He also accused police personnel of obstructing YSRCP polling agents, resorting to lathi-charge at several places and forcibly taking a YSRCP councillor candidate into a police jeep. He said that democracy was being undermined; Jagan accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of resorting to widespread electoral malpractice. Following the meeting, Jagan staged a sit-in protest outside the Returning Officer's office in Pulivendula, demanding justice for the party's polling agents. The YSRCP has sought an explanation from election officials over the alleged discrepancy in the polling figures and demanded a detailed examination of the data. (ANI)

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