Israel Issues Nearly Ten Thousand Demolition Notices on Palestinian Properties in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have issued 9,518 demolition and stop-work notices targeting Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank since early 2015, according to a Palestinian government commission.
The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said the orders have prevented construction from proceeding and placed numerous properties at risk of demolition. The measures have also disrupted families' lives and restricted communities' ability to build housing, expand public services and maintain their livelihoods.
Its report recorded 9,174 notices issued between 2015 and 2025, with an additional 344 documented during the first nine months of 2026.
The commission stressed that the figures may not represent the full number of notices issued by Israeli authorities. Its records rely on cases documented by the commission alongside partner legal groups, including the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center and the Society of St. Yves.
Hebron recorded the highest number, with 2,697 notices. Bethlehem followed with 1,310, while Ramallah and al-Bireh registered 1,118 and Jerusalem 929.
The annual figure reached its highest point in 2023, when 1,333 notices were recorded, compared with 701 in 2015.
Separate figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) showed that nearly 12,000 structures were demolished across the same period. Of those, 1,698 had received donor funding.
The demolitions forced more than 18,000 Palestinians from their homes and affected approximately 843,000 people, according to the UN agency.
OCHA's records cover demolitions conducted for several reasons, including the absence of building permits issued by Israeli authorities, punitive measures and operations carried out by the military.
The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said the orders have prevented construction from proceeding and placed numerous properties at risk of demolition. The measures have also disrupted families' lives and restricted communities' ability to build housing, expand public services and maintain their livelihoods.
Its report recorded 9,174 notices issued between 2015 and 2025, with an additional 344 documented during the first nine months of 2026.
The commission stressed that the figures may not represent the full number of notices issued by Israeli authorities. Its records rely on cases documented by the commission alongside partner legal groups, including the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center and the Society of St. Yves.
Hebron recorded the highest number, with 2,697 notices. Bethlehem followed with 1,310, while Ramallah and al-Bireh registered 1,118 and Jerusalem 929.
The annual figure reached its highest point in 2023, when 1,333 notices were recorded, compared with 701 in 2015.
Separate figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) showed that nearly 12,000 structures were demolished across the same period. Of those, 1,698 had received donor funding.
The demolitions forced more than 18,000 Palestinians from their homes and affected approximately 843,000 people, according to the UN agency.
OCHA's records cover demolitions conducted for several reasons, including the absence of building permits issued by Israeli authorities, punitive measures and operations carried out by the military.
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