Boursa Kuwait records net profit of KD 20.83 million in the first nine months of 2026

(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 31 October 2026: Boursa Kuwait Securities Company announced its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, following a meeting of its Board of Directors held on Thursday, 29 October 2026. The company recorded a net profit of KD 20.83 million, while total operating revenue reached KD 35.90 million and operating profit stood at KD 25.76 million, with earnings per share of 103.76 fils.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined by 9.63%, while operating revenue decreased by 3.12% and operating profit fell by 9.17%. Additionally, the Group's total assets increased by 1.48% to approximately KD 134.94 million, while equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company grew by 0.62% to reach KD 74.60 million at the end of the reporting period.

Boursa Kuwait continued to advance its strategic priorities for capital market development and maintain operational efficiency, working closely with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC) and other stakeholders across the capital market apparatus.

These efforts took place against a challenging regional backdrop marked by persistent geopolitical tensions, which intensified during the third quarter of 2026, influencing the broader economic and investment landscape as well as investor sentiment.

These circumstances underscored the importance of institutional readiness and operational resilience in maintaining trading continuity, particularly during periods of market volatility and heightened uncertainty.

Boursa Kuwait's response was supported by the strength of its business model, diversified revenue streams and prudent risk management practices, enabling the company to adapt to changing conditions while maintaining progress on its market development initiatives.

This approach reflects Boursa Kuwait's commitment to balancing operational stability with its long-term strategic objectives. It also builds on the reforms and investments undertaken in recent years to strengthen the market's capabilities and competitiveness, while encouraging broader utilization of the infrastructure and investment products introduced through earlier phases of the Market Development Program.



Al-Kharafi: Market resilience and investor confidence support our long-term vision

Commenting on the company's financial results and strategic direction, Boursa Kuwait Chairman Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi said:

"The region faced persistent geopolitical challenges during the first nine months of the year, with their impact extending to the broader economic and investment landscape and influencing investor decisions. Against this backdrop, Boursa Kuwait demonstrated its resilience and ability to adapt, supported by a robust regulatory framework and institutional and operational capabilities strengthened through years of reform.”

“This experience underscores the importance of sustained investment in building a resilient capital market capable of navigating changing conditions while continuing to serve the national economy," he added.

"We remain confident in the fundamentals of Kuwait's capital market and its capacity for continued development, with investor confidence, both domestic and international, remaining central to our strategic priorities.”

“This confidence is reinforced by the coordinated efforts of the capital market apparatus under the leadership of the Capital Markets Authority, alongside strong governance, transparent disclosure and high-quality services. Our responsibility is to build on these foundations and maintain a transparent and fair investment environment that enables market participants to assess opportunities and risks and make informed decisions based on reliable information," he said.

The Chairman emphasized that navigating changing market conditions requires maintaining a long-term perspective, closely monitoring performance and risks and carefully prioritizing investments.

He noted that Boursa Kuwait continues to strengthen the sustainability of its business model and diversify its activities, supporting its ability to create shareholder value and capitalize on growth opportunities arising from the market's continued development.

"We are committed to combining financial discipline with prudent investment in market development, directing the company's resources toward priorities that strengthen its competitiveness and long-term growth potential.”

“The transition toward a multi-asset market represents an important step in broadening investment choices and addressing the financing needs of businesses. This will further strengthen the capital market's role in connecting capital with productive opportunities, supporting private sector growth and contributing to economic diversification in line with the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035," he stated.

Al-Kharafi stressed that the Board of Directors places particular importance on assessing the economic impact of market development initiatives and supporting executive management in translating approved strategic priorities into services that address the evolving needs of market participants.

This approach is grounded in balancing shareholder interests with the broader requirements of capital market development, while maintaining adherence to the regulatory and institutional frameworks governing the company's operations.

It also reflects Boursa Kuwait's commitment to its complementary roles in operating the market, developing its infrastructure and enhancing its attractiveness to investors, alongside its continued focus on advancing transparency, disclosure and sustainability practices.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend my appreciation to our shareholders for their continued confidence and to the executive management and employees for their dedication and commitment,” said the Chairman.

“I also express my appreciation to the Capital Markets Authority for its leadership, Kuwait Clearing Company and all our partners across the capital market apparatus for their cooperation, as well as investors, issuers and brokers for their contributions to the continued development of the Kuwaiti capital market."

Trading activity and market performance

The total value of shares traded during the first nine months of 2026 reached KD 15.64 billion, compared with approximately KD 19.35 billion during the corresponding period of 2025, representing a decline of 19.17%. Trading volume stood at 59.86 billion shares, down 28.93% year-on-year.

Average Daily Traded Value (ADTV) reached KD 86.42 million, down from KD 106.91 million in the same period of 2025. Total market capitalization stood at approximately KD 52.58 billion at the end of September, down 0.05% and broadly in line with its level at the end of the corresponding period in 2025.

The “Premier” Market recorded a 3.25% increase in the number of trades to 1.85 million, while its market capitalization rose by 0.60% to KD 43.42 billion. Meanwhile, traded value reached KD 9.91 billion, representing a decline of 9.58%. These indicators highlight the varying trends in transaction volumes, trading values and share price movements, underscoring the importance of assessing them collectively to gain a comprehensive understanding of market activity.

In the “Main” Market, traded value reached KD 5.73 billion, with investors trading 34.26 billion shares across 2.12 million transactions, while market capitalization stood at KD 9.17 billion. The “Main” Market continues to provide investors with access to companies of varying sizes and across different sectors, supported by a listing and trading framework that accommodates the diverse needs of market participants.

Market maker data also showed a 32.17% increase in the value of incentive-eligible market maker trades to KD 4.80 billion, playing an important role in facilitating trade execution through the provision of buy and sell quotations. However, the quality of market liquidity remains dependent on factors including order book depth, bid-ask spreads and the consistency of available quotations.

Growing share of institutional and international investors in trading activity

Institutional investors accounted for 70.08% of trading activity during the first nine months of 2026, compared with 63.94% during the corresponding period of the previous year, representing an increase of 6.14 percentage points. Individual investors accounted for the remaining 29.92%.

In terms of geographic distribution, international investors, including those from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, accounted for 17.28% of total traded value, compared with 13.97% during the corresponding period of 2025, an increase of 3.31 percentage points. Domestic investors accounted for 82.72% of trading activity.

These figures indicate a growing relative share of institutional and international investors in market trading activity, while domestic participation continues to represent most of the trading.

This investor composition underscores the importance of addressing the needs of market participants with differing investment strategies and transaction sizes. Institutional investors require comprehensive, reliable and readily analyzable information, alongside services aligned with their operational requirements.

Retail investors, meanwhile, benefit from accessible information, a clearer understanding of investment instruments and greater awareness of their rights and obligations. Advancing these areas represents a shared priority in improving the overall investor experience.

Continued engagement with the investment community also enables listed companies to gain a clearer understanding of the priorities of asset managers and financial institutions, while providing opportunities to communicate their business models and strategic objectives.

Such engagement facilitates constructive dialogue on disclosure quality and investor relations practices, enabling investors to assess opportunities based on more comprehensive information and strengthening the visibility of the Kuwaiti capital market among domestic and international institutions.

Al-Osaimi: Growing share of institutional and international investors in trading activity

"Boursa Kuwait's operational priorities center on meeting the needs of different market participants by maintaining efficient services, clear procedures and reliable systems. We continue to coordinate with our partners to address operational requirements, facilitate investor access to the market and ensure that issuers and brokers can effectively utilize the services available to them," said Boursa Kuwait Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi.

"Engagement with institutional investors and asset managers is central to our efforts to broaden market participation. We place particular importance on understanding their requirements regarding services, information and market access procedures, while raising awareness of the investment opportunities available in Kuwait's capital market,” he added.

“These discussions help us identify areas for improvement and coordinate the necessary actions with relevant stakeholders. They also provide listed companies with opportunities to engage directly with investors and communicate their business models and strategies."

As part of these efforts, Boursa Kuwait continued to bring together domestic and international institutional investors and industry professionals through a series of specialized events during the third quarter. These included hosting the MSCI Institutional Investor Forum and organizing a dedicated seminar on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in collaboration with CFA Institute. The events addressed developments and practical considerations relating to investment, asset management and the utilization of capital market products.

Product development and expanding market adoption

Boursa Kuwait continues to build on the reforms introduced through the second part of the third phase of the Market Development Program in July 2025. These reforms included the implementation of the Central Counterparty (CCP) framework, enhancements to cash settlement mechanisms and the introduction of the Qualified Broker model, strengthening the integration of trading, clearing and settlement processes across the relevant market institutions.

Building on this progress, 2026 saw the development of the bonds and sukuk trading platform, alongside the regulatory and operational framework for ETFs, developments that broadened the range of financing and investment options available in the Kuwaiti capital market.

Fixed-income instruments provide additional financing and investment channels for issuers and investors, while ETFs enable investors to gain exposure to a basket of assets through a single listed product. Clear understanding of each instrument's characteristics, associated risks and trading mechanisms remains essential to enabling market participants to utilize these products according to their specific needs.

To support this transition, Boursa Kuwait organized workshops and held direct meetings with prospective issuers and relevant stakeholders across the capital market apparatus. These engagements focused on explaining product features, issuance and listing requirements, trading mechanisms and associated obligations. They also helped participants assess how the available instruments could support their financing and investment strategies and identify the requirements for their effective utilization.

"Boursa Kuwait's priorities at this stage are focused on increasing the adoption and utilization of existing investment products and enabling issuers and financial institutions to deploy them in ways that address the needs of investors and businesses,” said Al-Osaimi.

“Achieving this requires coordinated participation from asset managers, brokers and market makers, alongside the availability of the services needed to support issuance, listing and trading. Working closely with our partners, we continue to address the practical requirements of each product and enhance the services that support efficient price discovery and liquidity provision," he added.

Boursa Kuwait also places considerable emphasis on gathering feedback from market participants regarding the practical implementation of new products and services, helping identify areas for improvement and prioritize further enhancements.

The exchange also continues to upgrade its trading systems and technological capabilities, preparing the infrastructure to accommodate additional services and investment products in subsequent phases, subject to operational readiness and the necessary regulatory approvals.

Regional recognition for the Kuwaiti capital market

In late September 2026, Boursa Kuwait received the Arab Exchange with the Highest Turnover Ratio Award for 2025 from the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM). The recognition reflects Boursa Kuwait's leading position among the Arab exchanges covered by the award in terms of turnover ratio, an indicator that measures trading value relative to market capitalization.

The award highlights the level of market activity recorded during the year under review and recognizes the collective contributions of stakeholders across Kuwait's capital market apparatus toward its continued development and operational efficiency.

Corporate commitment

Boursa Kuwait remains committed to advancing its strategy for the development of Kuwait's capital market in collaboration with the CMA, KCC and other stakeholders across the capital market apparatus. Its focus remains on translating structural reforms and investments in market infrastructure into tangible outcomes that improve market efficiency and broaden the utilization of available products and services.

The practical significance of these efforts lies in expanding the range of investment instruments, providing businesses with additional financing channels and facilitating access to investment opportunities for domestic and international investors. Together, these developments aim to deepen market liquidity and broaden participation across the capital market.

As implementation of the Market Development Program progresses, priorities are increasingly focused on strengthening the readiness of financial institutions and issuers to utilize new products and services, improving disclosure quality and enhancing operational efficiency. These efforts are intended to establish the conditions for more sustainable growth in investment activity.

Through this approach, Boursa Kuwait seeks to strengthen the economic role of Kuwait's capital market, not only as a platform for securities trading but also as an effective channel for mobilizing capital and directing it toward productive economic activities.

By expanding financing opportunities and enabling businesses to fund their growth and expansion, the exchange aims to enhance private sector competitiveness and contribute to the economic diversification objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035.

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