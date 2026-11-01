Kenyan Runner Sets Istanbul Marathon Record as Ethiopian Athlete Wins Women’s Race
(MENAFN) Kenya’s Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba set a new men’s course record at the 48th Istanbul Marathon on Sunday, while Ethiopia’s Kasanesh Ayenew Baze claimed victory in the women’s competition.
Kipchumba crossed the finish line after completing the 42.195-kilometer (26.2-mile) route in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds. His performance surpassed the previous record of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 44 seconds, established by fellow Kenyan Daniel Kibet in 2019.
Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi Kebeto secured second place in the men’s event, with Kenya’s Vincent Kipyegon Ronoh finishing third.
The annual race, organized by Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and sponsored by Türkiye Is Bankasi, marked its 48th edition.
Described as the world’s only intercontinental marathon, the event started 250 meters (820 feet) behind the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on Istanbul’s Asian side before concluding at Sultanahmet Square.
Kipchumba crossed the finish line after completing the 42.195-kilometer (26.2-mile) route in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds. His performance surpassed the previous record of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 44 seconds, established by fellow Kenyan Daniel Kibet in 2019.
Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi Kebeto secured second place in the men’s event, with Kenya’s Vincent Kipyegon Ronoh finishing third.
The annual race, organized by Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and sponsored by Türkiye Is Bankasi, marked its 48th edition.
Described as the world’s only intercontinental marathon, the event started 250 meters (820 feet) behind the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on Istanbul’s Asian side before concluding at Sultanahmet Square.
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