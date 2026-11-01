KERZNER UNVEILS ITS MOST EXTRAORDINARY FESTIVE SEASON YET, FEATURING CELEBRATIONS, ICONIC PERFORMANCES BY KATY PERRY, NICOLE SCHERZINGER AND JESSIE J AND UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCES
(MENAFN- PRCO) Kerzner International's brands, Atlantis, One&Only, SIRO, and rare finds, mark the 2026 festive season with their most expansive calendar yet running from late December into early January. The season is headlined by three global superstar New Year's Eve performances: Katy Perry at Atlantis Dubai, Jessie J at One&Only Reethi Rah's in the Maldives, and Nicole Scherzinger at One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius. These performances are joined by a portfolio-wide program of destination-authentic family traditions, gourmet dining, wellness experiences, and more.
ATLANTIS DUBAI
The festive season reaches its spectacular peak at Atlantis Dubai, where guests can celebrate under the stars with exceptional dining experiences and a live performance from global superstar Katy Perry. Alongside a calendar of festive culinary experiences, family activities and entertainment, Atlantis continues its tradition of delivering one of Dubai's most sought-after New Year's Eve celebrations.
The New Year's Eve black-tie Gala Dinner will take place outdoors at Atlantis, The Palm on 31 December, Katy Perry will perform live with a 30-piece band, with hits expected to include Firework, Roar, Dark Horse and Last Friday Night. Set against panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline, the evening will culminate in a spectacular midnight fireworks display stretching from Atlantis, The Palm to Atlantis The Royal. Katy Perry joins an illustrious line-up of past New Year’s Eve headliners, including Maroon 5, Lionel Richie and Sting.
ONE&ONLY
Across the One&Only collection, guests can discover a collection of distinctive celebrations tailored to each destination. Highlights include a New Year's Eve performance by Jessie J at One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives, a returning performance by Nicole Scherzinger at Le Saint Géran in Mauritius. Elsewhere, guests can enjoy enchanting festive villages and traditional Mexican celebrations at One&Only Palmilla, gourmet culinary at One&Only Aesthesis on the Athenian Riviera or a magical alpine Christmas surrounded by the snow-covered landscapes of Montana at One&Only Moonlight Basin in Montana.
One&Only Reethi Rah, Maldives
The resort's festive season themed around ‘Time As One’, runs from 20 December to 13 January. Jessie J will headline the New Year's Eve Gala Night on 31 December, with chart-topping hits including Price Tag, Domino and Bang Bang, opening with a beachside cocktail reception and "culinary theatre" ahead of her live set at Sunrise Beach. The wider program includes a tree-lighting ceremony, Christmas Eve gala dinner, Santa's arrival, an Orthodox Christmas and New Year run through mid-January, sports tournaments, wellness sessions and KidsOnly activities.
One&Only Le Saint Géran, Mauritius
Nicole Scherzinger returns to the One&Only family to headline an elegant New Year's Eve gala beneath the stars at One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius. On 31 December, guests will welcome the new year with an unforgettable evening of exceptional dining, live entertainment, a spectacular firework and a headline performance by the internationally acclaimed singer. Throughout the festive season, lavish feasts, Guerlain Spa rituals and sunrise fitness sessions punctuate the program, with KidsOnly activities including a Saint Géran Explorer Passport, Santa's arrival and treasure hunts. Adding a touch of alpine charm to the tropical setting, a Festive Chalet will serve mulled wine, gourmet fondue and artisanal treats, bringing a taste of winter tradition to the shores of Mauritius.
One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai
The festive season at One&Only Royal Mirage will run from late November to early January, with a "Winter's Tea Magic" service at the Lobby and Samovar Lounges, a holiday roast takeaway menu, and Christmas Eve and Day dining at Beach Bar & Grill. New Year's Eve centers on "Coastal Reverie" at The Jetty Lounge (31 December), alongside a multi-venue New Year's Gala across the Grand Camel Courtyard, Al Koufa Amphitheatre and Beach Bar & Grill, bringing together live music, acrobatic performances and a dazzling fireworks display to mark the arrival of the new year.
One&Only Aesthesis, Athenian Riviera, Greece
At One&Only Aesthesis on the Athenian Riviera, the festive season brings a touch of winter magic to the Mediterranean, as the resort’s main pool area transforms into a charming Christmas Chalet and Market, complete with mulled wine, handcrafted gifts and activities for the whole family.
Festive dining runs at Ora by Ettore Botrini: Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch, a New Year's Eve black-tie dinner, and New Year's Day brunch. KidsOnly activities include tree decorating, letters to Santa and gingerbread-making.
SIRO
For travellers seeking a more balanced festive season, SIRO offers a wellness-first approach, combining performance-led fitness, recovery, mindfulness, nutrition and sleep experiences designed to help guests finish the year feeling their best.
New Year’s Eve at SIRO One Za’abeel, Dubai, is built for spectacle: the countdown unfolds atop The Link, the world’s largest cantilever, with Burj Khalifa fireworks lighting up the skyline below. Guests choose their level of celebration - from the Silver festive dinner and open bar, up through Gold, and Platinum - or go all in with the Sphere package: an exclusive night with DJ duo NERVO, backstage access, and just 20 guests in the room.
BAB AL SHAMS
At Bab Al Shams, festive traditions are reimagined among Dubai's golden dunes. Guests can enjoy Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, festive markets, seasonal afternoon teas, family activities and celebratory dining experiences, culminating in enchanting New Year's celebrations beneath the desert sky.
The desert hotel offers a New Year's Eve at Ninive restaurant with a curated set menu or à la carte option, live entertainment, a DJ and a fireworks display. The resort's broader festive calendar has a festive afternoon tea at the Lobby Lounge, fireside evenings, Christmas Eve and Day dining at Zala with Santa's arrival, pony and camel rides for children, and an Orthodox Christmas which runs into early January.
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Kerzner International Holdings Limited
ATLANTIS DUBAI
The festive season reaches its spectacular peak at Atlantis Dubai, where guests can celebrate under the stars with exceptional dining experiences and a live performance from global superstar Katy Perry. Alongside a calendar of festive culinary experiences, family activities and entertainment, Atlantis continues its tradition of delivering one of Dubai's most sought-after New Year's Eve celebrations.
The New Year's Eve black-tie Gala Dinner will take place outdoors at Atlantis, The Palm on 31 December, Katy Perry will perform live with a 30-piece band, with hits expected to include Firework, Roar, Dark Horse and Last Friday Night. Set against panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline, the evening will culminate in a spectacular midnight fireworks display stretching from Atlantis, The Palm to Atlantis The Royal. Katy Perry joins an illustrious line-up of past New Year’s Eve headliners, including Maroon 5, Lionel Richie and Sting.
ONE&ONLY
Across the One&Only collection, guests can discover a collection of distinctive celebrations tailored to each destination. Highlights include a New Year's Eve performance by Jessie J at One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives, a returning performance by Nicole Scherzinger at Le Saint Géran in Mauritius. Elsewhere, guests can enjoy enchanting festive villages and traditional Mexican celebrations at One&Only Palmilla, gourmet culinary at One&Only Aesthesis on the Athenian Riviera or a magical alpine Christmas surrounded by the snow-covered landscapes of Montana at One&Only Moonlight Basin in Montana.
One&Only Reethi Rah, Maldives
The resort's festive season themed around ‘Time As One’, runs from 20 December to 13 January. Jessie J will headline the New Year's Eve Gala Night on 31 December, with chart-topping hits including Price Tag, Domino and Bang Bang, opening with a beachside cocktail reception and "culinary theatre" ahead of her live set at Sunrise Beach. The wider program includes a tree-lighting ceremony, Christmas Eve gala dinner, Santa's arrival, an Orthodox Christmas and New Year run through mid-January, sports tournaments, wellness sessions and KidsOnly activities.
One&Only Le Saint Géran, Mauritius
Nicole Scherzinger returns to the One&Only family to headline an elegant New Year's Eve gala beneath the stars at One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius. On 31 December, guests will welcome the new year with an unforgettable evening of exceptional dining, live entertainment, a spectacular firework and a headline performance by the internationally acclaimed singer. Throughout the festive season, lavish feasts, Guerlain Spa rituals and sunrise fitness sessions punctuate the program, with KidsOnly activities including a Saint Géran Explorer Passport, Santa's arrival and treasure hunts. Adding a touch of alpine charm to the tropical setting, a Festive Chalet will serve mulled wine, gourmet fondue and artisanal treats, bringing a taste of winter tradition to the shores of Mauritius.
One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai
The festive season at One&Only Royal Mirage will run from late November to early January, with a "Winter's Tea Magic" service at the Lobby and Samovar Lounges, a holiday roast takeaway menu, and Christmas Eve and Day dining at Beach Bar & Grill. New Year's Eve centers on "Coastal Reverie" at The Jetty Lounge (31 December), alongside a multi-venue New Year's Gala across the Grand Camel Courtyard, Al Koufa Amphitheatre and Beach Bar & Grill, bringing together live music, acrobatic performances and a dazzling fireworks display to mark the arrival of the new year.
One&Only Aesthesis, Athenian Riviera, Greece
At One&Only Aesthesis on the Athenian Riviera, the festive season brings a touch of winter magic to the Mediterranean, as the resort’s main pool area transforms into a charming Christmas Chalet and Market, complete with mulled wine, handcrafted gifts and activities for the whole family.
Festive dining runs at Ora by Ettore Botrini: Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch, a New Year's Eve black-tie dinner, and New Year's Day brunch. KidsOnly activities include tree decorating, letters to Santa and gingerbread-making.
SIRO
For travellers seeking a more balanced festive season, SIRO offers a wellness-first approach, combining performance-led fitness, recovery, mindfulness, nutrition and sleep experiences designed to help guests finish the year feeling their best.
New Year’s Eve at SIRO One Za’abeel, Dubai, is built for spectacle: the countdown unfolds atop The Link, the world’s largest cantilever, with Burj Khalifa fireworks lighting up the skyline below. Guests choose their level of celebration - from the Silver festive dinner and open bar, up through Gold, and Platinum - or go all in with the Sphere package: an exclusive night with DJ duo NERVO, backstage access, and just 20 guests in the room.
BAB AL SHAMS
At Bab Al Shams, festive traditions are reimagined among Dubai's golden dunes. Guests can enjoy Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, festive markets, seasonal afternoon teas, family activities and celebratory dining experiences, culminating in enchanting New Year's celebrations beneath the desert sky.
The desert hotel offers a New Year's Eve at Ninive restaurant with a curated set menu or à la carte option, live entertainment, a DJ and a fireworks display. The resort's broader festive calendar has a festive afternoon tea at the Lobby Lounge, fireside evenings, Christmas Eve and Day dining at Zala with Santa's arrival, pony and camel rides for children, and an Orthodox Christmas which runs into early January.
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Kerzner International Holdings Limited
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