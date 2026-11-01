THE 50 BEST RESTAURANTS MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA 2027 TO BE REVEALED IN ABU DHABI ON 26 JANUARY
(MENAFN- PRCO) 26 October 2026 – The 50 announces that the sixth edition of The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa will be revealed in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday 26 January 2027, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
The 2027 edition follows the launch of The 50, the new unified master brand for 50 Best, bringing together its globally recognised rankings, awards, content and The 50 Discovery platform under one identity. As part of this evolution, Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants has become The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa, creating greater consistency across The 50’s global portfolio. The change represents an evolution of the brand, while the ranking’s credibility, independence and methodology remain unchanged.
The 2026 edition of Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants saw Khufu’s in Giza take the No.1 spot, becoming the first restaurant from Egypt to be named The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa. The restaurant climbed from No.4 in 2025 to claim the top spot at the awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.
Rikki Tidball, Managing Director of Events, The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa, says: “As we look ahead to the sixth edition of The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa, the depth and diversity of the region’s dining scene continue to grow, driven by extraordinary chefs, restaurateurs and hospitality talent across MENA. We are delighted to return to Abu Dhabi in January and bring this community together once again, celebrating the restaurants and people shaping the region today. This year also marks a new chapter for us under The 50, with a new identity but the same commitment to recognising and championing exceptional hospitality.”
Fakhry Alsarraj, Acting Executive Director of the Events, Retail & Culinary Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, says: “The return of The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa reflects the growing recognition of Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene, globally. Bringing leading chefs, restaurateurs and food lovers together here gives us an opportunity to celebrate the very best of MENA’s incredible dining landscape, while showcasing the distinctive experiences emerging across the emirate. From authentic Emirati cuisine and
ambitious homegrown concepts to internationally recognised restaurants, Abu Dhabi offers remarkable range and diversity, and events of this calibre help bring that story to a wider audience while strengthening food as an increasingly important part of the visitor experience.”
Highlights from the programme in Abu Dhabi will include The 50 Best Talks, the brand’s thought- leadership forum; Flavours of The 50, an evening brunch featuring dishes from some of the world’s leading chefs; and an extensive series of The 50 Signature Sessions – collaborative dining events featuring leading local and regional talent. Key events in the programme will be open to food-loving consumers on a ticketed basis.
A number of special awards announcements will precede the live programme, including the Champions of Change Award, the Art of Hospitality Award and the One to Watch Award.
Further details regarding the 2027 programme and consumer events will be revealed in due course.
The Voting Process
The list is compiled by The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa Academy, an influential group of 250 experts from 19 countries across the entire region, each selected for their valued opinion of the Middle East and North Africa’s restaurant scenes. The Academy is divided into six regions: the Gulf; Saudi Arabia; Levant-plus; Israel; North Africa (East) and North Africa (West). Each region has its own panel of members, including a chairperson, called the Academy Chair, to head it up. The panel
comprises food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and well-travelled gourmets. For the 2027 list, each MENA Academy member votes for up to 10 restaurants, with at least four located outside the country where they are based. All restaurants across the MENA region are eligible. To be included in the ranking, establishments must receive votes from a minimum of two countries in the region. None of the event’s sponsors has any influence over the voting process. For further information about The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa voting process, click here.
The 2027 edition follows the launch of The 50, the new unified master brand for 50 Best, bringing together its globally recognised rankings, awards, content and The 50 Discovery platform under one identity. As part of this evolution, Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants has become The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa, creating greater consistency across The 50’s global portfolio. The change represents an evolution of the brand, while the ranking’s credibility, independence and methodology remain unchanged.
The 2026 edition of Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants saw Khufu’s in Giza take the No.1 spot, becoming the first restaurant from Egypt to be named The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa. The restaurant climbed from No.4 in 2025 to claim the top spot at the awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.
Rikki Tidball, Managing Director of Events, The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa, says: “As we look ahead to the sixth edition of The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa, the depth and diversity of the region’s dining scene continue to grow, driven by extraordinary chefs, restaurateurs and hospitality talent across MENA. We are delighted to return to Abu Dhabi in January and bring this community together once again, celebrating the restaurants and people shaping the region today. This year also marks a new chapter for us under The 50, with a new identity but the same commitment to recognising and championing exceptional hospitality.”
Fakhry Alsarraj, Acting Executive Director of the Events, Retail & Culinary Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, says: “The return of The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa reflects the growing recognition of Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene, globally. Bringing leading chefs, restaurateurs and food lovers together here gives us an opportunity to celebrate the very best of MENA’s incredible dining landscape, while showcasing the distinctive experiences emerging across the emirate. From authentic Emirati cuisine and
ambitious homegrown concepts to internationally recognised restaurants, Abu Dhabi offers remarkable range and diversity, and events of this calibre help bring that story to a wider audience while strengthening food as an increasingly important part of the visitor experience.”
Highlights from the programme in Abu Dhabi will include The 50 Best Talks, the brand’s thought- leadership forum; Flavours of The 50, an evening brunch featuring dishes from some of the world’s leading chefs; and an extensive series of The 50 Signature Sessions – collaborative dining events featuring leading local and regional talent. Key events in the programme will be open to food-loving consumers on a ticketed basis.
A number of special awards announcements will precede the live programme, including the Champions of Change Award, the Art of Hospitality Award and the One to Watch Award.
Further details regarding the 2027 programme and consumer events will be revealed in due course.
The Voting Process
The list is compiled by The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa Academy, an influential group of 250 experts from 19 countries across the entire region, each selected for their valued opinion of the Middle East and North Africa’s restaurant scenes. The Academy is divided into six regions: the Gulf; Saudi Arabia; Levant-plus; Israel; North Africa (East) and North Africa (West). Each region has its own panel of members, including a chairperson, called the Academy Chair, to head it up. The panel
comprises food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and well-travelled gourmets. For the 2027 list, each MENA Academy member votes for up to 10 restaurants, with at least four located outside the country where they are based. All restaurants across the MENA region are eligible. To be included in the ranking, establishments must receive votes from a minimum of two countries in the region. None of the event’s sponsors has any influence over the voting process. For further information about The 50 Best Restaurants Middle East & North Africa voting process, click here.
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