Dubai Residential Takes on One Billion Steps for Dubai Fitness Challenge
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, UAE, 26 October 2026: Dubai Residential, the owner and operator of one of the city’s largest and most diverse residential leasing portfolios, today announced a target to collectively clock one billion steps across its 21 communities as part of the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).
Delivered in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, the initiative will bring more than 146,000 residents behind a shared fitness goal in support of DFC’s 30x30 challenge.
Running from 31 October to 29 November, residents can participate and track their daily steps through the fitze app, the UAE-born fitness rewards app, with every step contributing towards the collective target. Throughout the challenge, Dubai Residential will also host community fitness events in selected communities including Layan, Shorooq, Ghoroob, and The Gardens, featuring yoga, Zumba, HIIT, sports challenges and family activities.
The one billion-step challenge will reward top-performing residents with more than AED 30,000 in Dubai Retail gift cards, while residents will also have the chance to win from AED 1 million in rewards through the fitze app during DFC.
Ahmad Al Suwaidi, Managing Director, Dubai Residential, said: “Dubai Residential has long been part of Dubai’s urban fabric, evolving alongside the city and the diverse communities that call it home. Resident wellbeing is central to how we create thriving communities, and our one billion-step target for Dubai Fitness Challenge brings that commitment to life at scale. By encouraging residents to incorporate more movement into their everyday lives, we are supporting healthier, more active lifestyles, while turning their collective participation into progress towards our one billion-step goal and Dubai’s ambition to become one of the world’s most active cities.”
Yaqoub Al Zarouni, Senior Manager, Dubai Fitness Challenge, said: “Dubai Fitness Challenge’s 10th edition marks an important milestone for a movement that continues to grow in reach and participation across the city. We are delighted to welcome Dubai Residential and its communities to this year’s Challenge. Bringing residents across 21 communities together behind an ambitious one billion-step goal demonstrates the power of collective participation and the role communities can play in building a more active Dubai.”
Challenge Partners and Rewards
Several key partners will support the challenge with rewards, fitness experiences and community activations throughout the month.
talabat will support the campaign as a strategic partner, serving as the exclusive hydration partner across community fitness events throughout the month. Residents and their families attending these events will also receive complimentary talabat Pro subscriptions.
Careem, the Everything App, joins as rewards partner. The top 5 participants overall will each receive a 12-month Careem Plus membership, and the next 5 will each receive a 6-month membership, giving them free delivery on food and groceries and member-only savings across the Careem app.
Top performers will receive more than AED 30,000 in Dubai Retail gift cards, including AED 5,000, AED 3,000 and AED 2,000 for the top three participants overall, respectively, as well as AED 1,000 for the highest-performing resident in each of Dubai Residential’s 21 communities.
Residents will also have the chance to win from AED 1 million in rewards through the fitze app during DFC, including international trips, staycations, dining experiences, shopping vouchers and more.
Community activations will include Fruitful Day’s interactive blender bikes, family activities from Zamania; HIIT sessions led by MetroFitt; boxing sessions by Power Boxing; and yoga sessions supported by Dubai Sports Council.
The initiative reflects Dubai Residential’s commitment to resident wellbeing and creating opportunities for its communities to connect and stay active.
ENDS
Delivered in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, the initiative will bring more than 146,000 residents behind a shared fitness goal in support of DFC’s 30x30 challenge.
Running from 31 October to 29 November, residents can participate and track their daily steps through the fitze app, the UAE-born fitness rewards app, with every step contributing towards the collective target. Throughout the challenge, Dubai Residential will also host community fitness events in selected communities including Layan, Shorooq, Ghoroob, and The Gardens, featuring yoga, Zumba, HIIT, sports challenges and family activities.
The one billion-step challenge will reward top-performing residents with more than AED 30,000 in Dubai Retail gift cards, while residents will also have the chance to win from AED 1 million in rewards through the fitze app during DFC.
Ahmad Al Suwaidi, Managing Director, Dubai Residential, said: “Dubai Residential has long been part of Dubai’s urban fabric, evolving alongside the city and the diverse communities that call it home. Resident wellbeing is central to how we create thriving communities, and our one billion-step target for Dubai Fitness Challenge brings that commitment to life at scale. By encouraging residents to incorporate more movement into their everyday lives, we are supporting healthier, more active lifestyles, while turning their collective participation into progress towards our one billion-step goal and Dubai’s ambition to become one of the world’s most active cities.”
Yaqoub Al Zarouni, Senior Manager, Dubai Fitness Challenge, said: “Dubai Fitness Challenge’s 10th edition marks an important milestone for a movement that continues to grow in reach and participation across the city. We are delighted to welcome Dubai Residential and its communities to this year’s Challenge. Bringing residents across 21 communities together behind an ambitious one billion-step goal demonstrates the power of collective participation and the role communities can play in building a more active Dubai.”
Challenge Partners and Rewards
Several key partners will support the challenge with rewards, fitness experiences and community activations throughout the month.
talabat will support the campaign as a strategic partner, serving as the exclusive hydration partner across community fitness events throughout the month. Residents and their families attending these events will also receive complimentary talabat Pro subscriptions.
Careem, the Everything App, joins as rewards partner. The top 5 participants overall will each receive a 12-month Careem Plus membership, and the next 5 will each receive a 6-month membership, giving them free delivery on food and groceries and member-only savings across the Careem app.
Top performers will receive more than AED 30,000 in Dubai Retail gift cards, including AED 5,000, AED 3,000 and AED 2,000 for the top three participants overall, respectively, as well as AED 1,000 for the highest-performing resident in each of Dubai Residential’s 21 communities.
Residents will also have the chance to win from AED 1 million in rewards through the fitze app during DFC, including international trips, staycations, dining experiences, shopping vouchers and more.
Community activations will include Fruitful Day’s interactive blender bikes, family activities from Zamania; HIIT sessions led by MetroFitt; boxing sessions by Power Boxing; and yoga sessions supported by Dubai Sports Council.
The initiative reflects Dubai Residential’s commitment to resident wellbeing and creating opportunities for its communities to connect and stay active.
ENDS
OMC
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