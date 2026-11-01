Drone Attack Sets Northern Sudan Power Station Ablaze
(MENAFN) A drone strike struck a power station in northern Sudan early Sunday, causing a fire and triggering several powerful explosions, according to witness accounts.
The Abu Hamad power facility in River Nile state was the target of the attack. It is located approximately 538 kilometers (334 miles) north of the capital, Khartoum.
Witnesses reported hearing loud blasts near the station as flames spread through parts of the complex. Footage shared by activists on social media also showed a large fire at the site.
The latest incident brings the number of power stations targeted by drone attacks to 12 across six Sudanese states since Monday. The affected areas are Khartoum, Gezira, Sennar, Gedaref, River Nile and Red Sea.
Sudanese authorities had not immediately issued a statement on the strike, and no information was initially available regarding casualties or the extent of the damage.
Drone Strikes Target Electricity Infrastructure
The attack came a day after another drone strike hit the Hayya power station in Red Sea state on Saturday. The facility is still being built.
The repeated attacks on electricity infrastructure are taking place amid the continuing war between Sudan’s national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Fighting erupted in April 2023 after disagreements over plans to integrate the country’s military forces into a unified army escalated into armed confrontation.
The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced approximately 13 million people from their homes, while worsening an already severe humanitarian emergency and food crisis.
The Abu Hamad power facility in River Nile state was the target of the attack. It is located approximately 538 kilometers (334 miles) north of the capital, Khartoum.
Witnesses reported hearing loud blasts near the station as flames spread through parts of the complex. Footage shared by activists on social media also showed a large fire at the site.
The latest incident brings the number of power stations targeted by drone attacks to 12 across six Sudanese states since Monday. The affected areas are Khartoum, Gezira, Sennar, Gedaref, River Nile and Red Sea.
Sudanese authorities had not immediately issued a statement on the strike, and no information was initially available regarding casualties or the extent of the damage.
Drone Strikes Target Electricity Infrastructure
The attack came a day after another drone strike hit the Hayya power station in Red Sea state on Saturday. The facility is still being built.
The repeated attacks on electricity infrastructure are taking place amid the continuing war between Sudan’s national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Fighting erupted in April 2023 after disagreements over plans to integrate the country’s military forces into a unified army escalated into armed confrontation.
The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced approximately 13 million people from their homes, while worsening an already severe humanitarian emergency and food crisis.
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