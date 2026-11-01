Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Translates Sheikh Mohammed’s Messages into Everyday Community Impact
(MENAFN- DFWAC) A staff initiative that integrates the book Letters into employee development to elevate humanitarian service.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 29 October 2026
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized an event for its employees to celebrate the leadership and humanitarian values embodied in Letters, a book by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The initiative reaffirmed DFWAC’s commitment to following His Highness’s approach to public service, rooted in dedication, responsibility and giving back to the community.
The event featured a presentation of His Highness’s message to his team in Dubai, highlighting his appreciation and gratitude for their dedication and underscoring the importance of teamwork. H.E. Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, also distributed copies of Letters to employees, encouraging them to reflect on His Highness’s experiences and leadership insights and draw inspiration from the values they convey in both their professional and personal lives.
H.E. Al Mansouri said: “This event reflects DFWAC’s commitment to fostering an organizational culture built on initiative, collaboration and learning. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s message to his team inspires us to embrace teamwork, remain committed to the foundation’s mission and work towards our aspirations of delivering high-quality services to the community.” She added: “We want the messages in this book to influence our decisions, the way we collaborate and how we respond to the needs of our beneficiaries. This event therefore serves as an opportunity to renew our commitment to building a team that continuously learns, fulfils its responsibilities with dedication and recognizes that behind every service we provide is a person who deserves our very best.”
The initiative reflects DFWAC’s determination to translate the lessons drawn from His Highness’s experiences into meaningful workplace practices. It also reinforces the importance of following his guidance and leadership approach through dedication, professionalism and a strong sense of humanitarian responsibility towards the individuals and families supported by the foundation.
Letters, the second part of Life Taught Me, comprises 26 messages addressed to His Highness’s children, family, team, fellow citizens and the wider world. Drawing on decades of leadership and public service, the book offers insights into responsibility, dedication, teamwork, giving and continuous development. It invites readers to reflect on the connection between values and decisions, and between ambition, achievement and service to society.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 29 October 2026
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized an event for its employees to celebrate the leadership and humanitarian values embodied in Letters, a book by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The initiative reaffirmed DFWAC’s commitment to following His Highness’s approach to public service, rooted in dedication, responsibility and giving back to the community.
The event featured a presentation of His Highness’s message to his team in Dubai, highlighting his appreciation and gratitude for their dedication and underscoring the importance of teamwork. H.E. Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, also distributed copies of Letters to employees, encouraging them to reflect on His Highness’s experiences and leadership insights and draw inspiration from the values they convey in both their professional and personal lives.
H.E. Al Mansouri said: “This event reflects DFWAC’s commitment to fostering an organizational culture built on initiative, collaboration and learning. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s message to his team inspires us to embrace teamwork, remain committed to the foundation’s mission and work towards our aspirations of delivering high-quality services to the community.” She added: “We want the messages in this book to influence our decisions, the way we collaborate and how we respond to the needs of our beneficiaries. This event therefore serves as an opportunity to renew our commitment to building a team that continuously learns, fulfils its responsibilities with dedication and recognizes that behind every service we provide is a person who deserves our very best.”
The initiative reflects DFWAC’s determination to translate the lessons drawn from His Highness’s experiences into meaningful workplace practices. It also reinforces the importance of following his guidance and leadership approach through dedication, professionalism and a strong sense of humanitarian responsibility towards the individuals and families supported by the foundation.
Letters, the second part of Life Taught Me, comprises 26 messages addressed to His Highness’s children, family, team, fellow citizens and the wider world. Drawing on decades of leadership and public service, the book offers insights into responsibility, dedication, teamwork, giving and continuous development. It invites readers to reflect on the connection between values and decisions, and between ambition, achievement and service to society.
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