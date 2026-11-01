Israel Hits Lebanon Mosque, Strikes South Despite June Deal
(MENAFN) Israeli forces struck a mosque and launched airstrikes, demolitions and machine-gun fire across southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanon’s state news agency reported, in a fresh breach of a US-brokered framework agreement signed in June.
The assault came as diplomats pushed renewed efforts to settle security disputes between Lebanon and Israel. The agency said strikes and military operations hit multiple locations, including the districts of Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun and Tyre.
Nabatieh district
Israeli warplanes hit an area between the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Tebnit. Troops set off a large demolition blast in Kfar Tebnit, and a drone exploded at an inhabited home in nearby Maifadoun. The agency reported no injuries in that incident.
Bint Jbeil district
An Israeli airstrike hit the outskirts of Baraachit, after which troops carried out a large demolition. A Merkava tank fired on the outskirts of Srebbine, and another blast was reported in Wadi al-Ghadir.
Marjayoun district
Israeli forces demolished a structure in Tallousa while a drone circled at low altitude over nearby towns. Troops also fired machine guns from the direction of Khiam toward farmland in Ibl al-Saqi, and warplanes struck an area between Adshit al-Qusayr and Taybeh.
Tyre district
Israeli forces targeted a mosque in al-Amiriyah, close to a Lebanese army checkpoint. The agency gave no details on casualties or damage. An airstrike also hit Mansouri before artillery shells fell on the town, while warplanes flew over the Tyre area. Drones flew low over Tyre and surrounding towns, reaching both banks of the Litani River in the Qasmiyeh area.
A correspondent for a Turkish news agency reported that Israeli drones have continued to fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs since morning.
Stalled diplomacy
The attacks followed US-sponsored military and technical talks between Lebanon and Israel in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 20-21, which closed with no announced breakthrough and no joint statement. Reports indicated the sides agreed to keep negotiating, but disputes remain over Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
The June framework agreement calls for a phased Israeli pullback from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups. Israel has nonetheless continued military operations in Lebanon.
Since March 2, the attacks have killed at least 4,386 people, wounded 12,407 and displaced more than 1 million, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
The assault came as diplomats pushed renewed efforts to settle security disputes between Lebanon and Israel. The agency said strikes and military operations hit multiple locations, including the districts of Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun and Tyre.
Nabatieh district
Israeli warplanes hit an area between the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Tebnit. Troops set off a large demolition blast in Kfar Tebnit, and a drone exploded at an inhabited home in nearby Maifadoun. The agency reported no injuries in that incident.
Bint Jbeil district
An Israeli airstrike hit the outskirts of Baraachit, after which troops carried out a large demolition. A Merkava tank fired on the outskirts of Srebbine, and another blast was reported in Wadi al-Ghadir.
Marjayoun district
Israeli forces demolished a structure in Tallousa while a drone circled at low altitude over nearby towns. Troops also fired machine guns from the direction of Khiam toward farmland in Ibl al-Saqi, and warplanes struck an area between Adshit al-Qusayr and Taybeh.
Tyre district
Israeli forces targeted a mosque in al-Amiriyah, close to a Lebanese army checkpoint. The agency gave no details on casualties or damage. An airstrike also hit Mansouri before artillery shells fell on the town, while warplanes flew over the Tyre area. Drones flew low over Tyre and surrounding towns, reaching both banks of the Litani River in the Qasmiyeh area.
A correspondent for a Turkish news agency reported that Israeli drones have continued to fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs since morning.
Stalled diplomacy
The attacks followed US-sponsored military and technical talks between Lebanon and Israel in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 20-21, which closed with no announced breakthrough and no joint statement. Reports indicated the sides agreed to keep negotiating, but disputes remain over Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
The June framework agreement calls for a phased Israeli pullback from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups. Israel has nonetheless continued military operations in Lebanon.
Since March 2, the attacks have killed at least 4,386 people, wounded 12,407 and displaced more than 1 million, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
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