BIBF supports Cancer Awareness Month through charitable and community initiatives
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, Bahrain - October 2026: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) organised a month-long charity food market and a student-led bake sale in support of Bahrain Breast Cancer Society “Think Pink”, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
The food market, held at BIBF's premises, brought together local cafés and businesses, with 10 per cent of sales allocated to Think Pink to support its efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer and encourage early detection.
BIBF undergraduate students also organised a charity bake sale, with all proceeds going to the society. The initiative gave students an opportunity to support a worthy cause and play an active role in giving back to the community.
Commenting on the initiatives, BIBF Chief Executive Officer Dr Ahmed Abdulhameed Al Shaikh said: “At BIBF, we believe education goes beyond academic learning and professional development. It is also about encouraging our students to take an active role in their communities. We are particularly proud to see our students take the initiative to support Think Pink, demonstrating the importance of giving back and working together to make a positive difference.”
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The food market, held at BIBF's premises, brought together local cafés and businesses, with 10 per cent of sales allocated to Think Pink to support its efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer and encourage early detection.
BIBF undergraduate students also organised a charity bake sale, with all proceeds going to the society. The initiative gave students an opportunity to support a worthy cause and play an active role in giving back to the community.
Commenting on the initiatives, BIBF Chief Executive Officer Dr Ahmed Abdulhameed Al Shaikh said: “At BIBF, we believe education goes beyond academic learning and professional development. It is also about encouraging our students to take an active role in their communities. We are particularly proud to see our students take the initiative to support Think Pink, demonstrating the importance of giving back and working together to make a positive difference.”
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