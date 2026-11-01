Iran Labels British Navy, Air Force as Terrorist Organizations
(MENAFN) Iran has classified the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as “terrorist” organizations, while designating its foreign intelligence service, MI6, as a “hostile group,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.
The ministry said the decision was a response to what it described as London's “malicious” conduct, particularly Britain's move to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist organization.”
According to the statement, the measure was adopted in accordance with a resolution issued by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. It follows the UK’s designation of the IRGC under the State Threats Act 2026 on July 13.
Tehran also accused the British government of supporting the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran by allowing the use of military and logistical bases and facilities located within British jurisdiction.
Regional tensions have remained elevated since the United States and Israel began their attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliatory operations across the Middle East.
Although diplomatic initiatives followed and Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June, disagreements have continued over regional security arrangements and maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The ministry said the decision was a response to what it described as London's “malicious” conduct, particularly Britain's move to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist organization.”
According to the statement, the measure was adopted in accordance with a resolution issued by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. It follows the UK’s designation of the IRGC under the State Threats Act 2026 on July 13.
Tehran also accused the British government of supporting the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran by allowing the use of military and logistical bases and facilities located within British jurisdiction.
Regional tensions have remained elevated since the United States and Israel began their attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliatory operations across the Middle East.
Although diplomatic initiatives followed and Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June, disagreements have continued over regional security arrangements and maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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