Qatar Boat Show 2026 welcomes global exhibitors and unveils a packed program celebrating luxury yachts, the marine industry and waterfront entertainment

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) DOHA, Qatar, October 31: Qatar Boat Show today announced the latest developments and plans for its third edition, unveiling its program of events and visitor experiences for 2026, taking place from November 4 to 7 at Old Doha Port. Bringing together some of the world’s leading yacht and boat manufacturers and the region’s top marine exhibitors, the show pairs the latest yachts, marine innovations, fishing and diving equipment and marine products with daily film screenings presented by cultural partner Doha Film Institute, fireworks and drone shows, live music, distinctive dining experiences, including floating cafés, and luxury brand showcases.



On the water, visitors can step aboard vessels ranging from mega yachts and superyachts to smaller speed and fishing boats and see up close the design and craftsmanship behind each build. Around them, the program draws on the setting itself, a historic harbor where Qatar’s maritime heritage meets a contemporary approach to luxury, design and hospitality.



Yachts and marine discoveries

This year’s exhibitor line-up brings together some of the most recognized names in global yachting, including Oceanco, Feadship, Azimut, represented by Elite Yachts, Benetti Yachts and Palumbo Upfit, Gulf Craft, and SunReef Yachts.



GCC participation is up 30% on the previous edition, with regional exhibitors including Al Shaali Marine, Alkous Marine, Captain Club, Emirates Boats, Ocean Boats and SF Yachts from the UAE, alongside Seven Craft and V Marine from Bahrain. Qatar’s own marine industry is strongly represented by Bin Jumah Marine Services, Al Fardan Marine, Dhow Asma, Halul Boats, Doha Craft, Tornado Boats, Fulk Yachts, Balhambar, Golden Yacht Company, Gulf Yachts, Ocean Blue, Performance Marine, Ronautica Middle East, Shamal Marine Trading and Vega Marine.



With 70% of exhibitors returning this year, the show continues to build lasting partnerships with leading names in the global marine industry.



Six exhibition areas bring together vessels, marine technology, equipment and lifestyle products. The Oceanic Display features mega yachts, superyachts and boats over 15 meters, while the Shoreline Display, the show’s largest outdoor area, presents boats up to 35 feet alongside marine lifestyle products.



The GCC Pavilion showcases maritime innovation and heritage from across the Gulf. Equip Pro features marine equipment, technology and services, and Hooks & Reels offers fishing enthusiasts a selection of rods, reels, hooks and premium fishing gear.



Floating cafés and fine waterfront dining

Two floating cafés bring dining onto the water, with views across the yachts and harbor. Market by Jean-Georges offers internationally inspired dining, while Qinwan, a contemporary Qatari café, serves savory dishes, pastries, desserts and specialty coffee.



Elsewhere across the show, visitors can choose from cafés including Millie’s Cake Shop by the Ned, Halo, Flat White Specialty Coffee & Kitchen, Oakberry, Run of the Mill, The Espresso Collective, Evergreen Organics, Joe & The Juice, SAID dal 1923 and Fold Baked Goods.



Dining options also include COYA, W Café and La Spiga by Paper Moon and Shanghai Me.

From W Doha, alongside Le Relais de l’Entrecôte



Cultural Program and daily film screenings.

Through its cultural partnership with Qatar Creates and Doha Film Institute, Qatar Boat Show’s 3rd edition will include a daily film program featuring screenings by Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers.



Fireworks and drones light up the sky

Each evening, Old Doha Port comes alive with fireworks, drone displays and pyrotechnics. The shows take place at the following times:



•Wednesday, November 4: Opening show at 7:30 p.m.

•Thursday, November 5: Shows at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

•Friday, November 6: Shows at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

•Saturday, November 7: Closing show at 7:30 p.m.



Watches, Cars and Hospitality

Beyond the yacht displays, Beda’a Watches will host a watch unveiling, while Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles - Mercedes-Benz will present a selection of luxury cars.



The VIP Hospitality Lounge by The Ned Doha offers dining, light bites and refreshments with views of the yachts and the Doha skyline. It is open to Hospitality ticket holders, invited VIP guests and Ned’s Club members.



Plan your visit

Qatar Boat Show 2026 opens daily at 4:00 p.m. at Old Doha Port. Closing times are 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4 and Saturday, November 7, and 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6.



General Admission tickets are QAR 50 per day, with a four-day General Admission pass available for QAR 160. Hospitality Passes are QAR 450 per day and include access to the VIP Hospitality Lounge by The Ned Doha, the VIP Registration Area and VIP parking.



For tickets and more information please visit:



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