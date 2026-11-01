Jazeera Airways Resumes Daily Flights to Riyadh
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kuwait, 31 October 2026:
Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has announced the resumption of daily flights between Kuwait and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following the recent disruptions to operations at King Khalid International Airport.
The restoration of services follows close coordination with the relevant aviation authorities and a careful assessment of operational conditions, with the safety of passengers and crew remaining the airline’s highest priority.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: "The resumption of our daily flights to Riyadh highlights our continued focus on restoring vital connectivity with Saudi Arabia, while maintaining the highest standards of operational safety. We have worked closely with the relevant aviation authorities to ensure a safe and carefully coordinated return to operations and remain committed to providing our passengers with reliable and convenient travel.”
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an important market for Jazeera Airways, with strong business, family and tourism ties connecting the two countries. The resumption of daily services to Riyadh marks an important step in restoring essential connectivity between Kuwait and the Kingdom.
Passengers can book flights through the Jazeera Airways website: or Jazeera Airways mobile app.
Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has announced the resumption of daily flights between Kuwait and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following the recent disruptions to operations at King Khalid International Airport.
The restoration of services follows close coordination with the relevant aviation authorities and a careful assessment of operational conditions, with the safety of passengers and crew remaining the airline’s highest priority.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: "The resumption of our daily flights to Riyadh highlights our continued focus on restoring vital connectivity with Saudi Arabia, while maintaining the highest standards of operational safety. We have worked closely with the relevant aviation authorities to ensure a safe and carefully coordinated return to operations and remain committed to providing our passengers with reliable and convenient travel.”
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an important market for Jazeera Airways, with strong business, family and tourism ties connecting the two countries. The resumption of daily services to Riyadh marks an important step in restoring essential connectivity between Kuwait and the Kingdom.
Passengers can book flights through the Jazeera Airways website: or Jazeera Airways mobile app.
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