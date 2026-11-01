Dubai Ready Apartment Sales in October Reach Highest Since February 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – 01 November 2026 - Dubai's ready apartment sales rose to AED 5.28 billion across 2,988 transactions in October, marking their highest monthly value since February 2026, according to an analysis of Dubai Land Department (DLD) data by Al Masdar Al Aqaari, a real estate news and research platform.
Sales value increased 25.7% month-on-month, while the number of transactions climbed 22.6%, compared with 2,437 ready apartment sales worth approximately AED 4.2 billion in September.
October also recorded the highest monthly number of ready apartment sales since February, ranking third among the first 10 months of 2026 in both sales value and transaction count.
February remained the strongest month of the year by both measures, with 3,844 ready apartment sales worth AED 6.85 billion, followed by January with 3,527 transactions totaling AED 5.96 billion.
Ready apartments accounted for 36.9% of the total value of residential apartment sales in Dubai during October and 34.3% of all apartment sales transactions, including both ready and off-plan properties.
Jumeirah Village Circle Leads Ready Apartment Sales
Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) recorded the highest number of ready apartment sales in Dubai in October 2026, with 384 transactions worth AED 364.8 million.
Business Bay ranked second with 237 transactions valued at AED 448.6 million, followed by Liwan with 187 sales totaling AED 192 million.
International City Phase 1 ranked fourth with 129 transactions worth AED 58.2 million, while Dubai Marina rounded out the top five with 123 sales valued at AED 338.6 million.
Palm Jumeirah Leads High-Value Apartment Sales
At the higher end of the market, 44 ready apartments sold for AED 10 million or more each in October, generating a combined AED 700 million in sales.
Palm Jumeirah led this segment with 18 transactions worth AED 343.9 million, accounting for approximately 49% of the total value of ready apartment sales priced at AED 10 million or above.
The island also recorded the two most expensive ready apartment sales of the month, with transactions valued at AED 55 million and AED 53.7 million, respectively.
Methodology
Al Masdar Al Aqaari excluded one apartment sale registered in Dubai Marina from its analysis due to concerns regarding the transaction's recorded value and associated data. All figures and indicators in this release reflect the dataset after the exclusion of this transaction.
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About Al Masdar Al Aqaari
Sales value increased 25.7% month-on-month, while the number of transactions climbed 22.6%, compared with 2,437 ready apartment sales worth approximately AED 4.2 billion in September.
October also recorded the highest monthly number of ready apartment sales since February, ranking third among the first 10 months of 2026 in both sales value and transaction count.
February remained the strongest month of the year by both measures, with 3,844 ready apartment sales worth AED 6.85 billion, followed by January with 3,527 transactions totaling AED 5.96 billion.
Ready apartments accounted for 36.9% of the total value of residential apartment sales in Dubai during October and 34.3% of all apartment sales transactions, including both ready and off-plan properties.
Jumeirah Village Circle Leads Ready Apartment Sales
Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) recorded the highest number of ready apartment sales in Dubai in October 2026, with 384 transactions worth AED 364.8 million.
Business Bay ranked second with 237 transactions valued at AED 448.6 million, followed by Liwan with 187 sales totaling AED 192 million.
International City Phase 1 ranked fourth with 129 transactions worth AED 58.2 million, while Dubai Marina rounded out the top five with 123 sales valued at AED 338.6 million.
Palm Jumeirah Leads High-Value Apartment Sales
At the higher end of the market, 44 ready apartments sold for AED 10 million or more each in October, generating a combined AED 700 million in sales.
Palm Jumeirah led this segment with 18 transactions worth AED 343.9 million, accounting for approximately 49% of the total value of ready apartment sales priced at AED 10 million or above.
The island also recorded the two most expensive ready apartment sales of the month, with transactions valued at AED 55 million and AED 53.7 million, respectively.
Methodology
Al Masdar Al Aqaari excluded one apartment sale registered in Dubai Marina from its analysis due to concerns regarding the transaction's recorded value and associated data. All figures and indicators in this release reflect the dataset after the exclusion of this transaction.
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About Al Masdar Al Aqaari
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