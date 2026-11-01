Broadly stable revenue and growth in gross profit amid challenging market conditions
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Doha, 27 October 2026 – the Board of Directors of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (“Aamal”), one of the region’s leading diversified companies, today announces its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026.
The results reflected the diversity of the Group’s businesses and their performance amid varying conditions across its sectors. Revenue remained broadly stable and gross profit increased, while net profit was affected by higher costs, pricing pressures and challenges facing certain businesses.
Financial Highlights
Gross profit up 1.1% to QAR 390.4 (9M 2025: QAR 386.1)
Total revenue down 1.4% to QAR 1,542.7m (9M 2025: QAR 1,564.3m)
Net profit attributable to Aamal equity shareholders down 12.2% to QAR 287.2m (9M 2025: QAR 327.3m)
Reported earnings per share of QAR 0.046 (9M 2025: QAR 0.052)
Net capital expenditure increased by QAR 12.7m to QAR 32.2m (9M 2025: QAR 19.5m)
Gearing increased to 9.86% (9M 2025: 4.26%)
SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK
Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal, commented:
“Aamal’s performance for the first nine months of 2026 reflected the diversity of the Group’s businesses and its ability to navigate varying conditions across its sectors. We maintained broadly stable revenue and achieved growth in gross profit, despite pressures on net profitability, including increases in certain costs, supply chain challenges and price competition.
“Our businesses continue to improve efficiency and respond to changing market conditions, with a focus on growing existing operations and developing new revenue streams. We are also assessing a number of projects and investment opportunities through a selective and disciplined approach that supports sustainable growth and enhances shareholder value.
“Our priorities remain clear: improving operational performance, managing costs efficiently, optimising capital allocation and pursuing opportunities aligned with the Group’s strategy and capabilities.”
Key Operational Developments by Sector
Industrial Manufacturing
Advanced Pipes and Casts delivered improved results, supported by its project in Saudi Arabia. Aamal Cement Industries also recorded growth in revenue and net profit, driven by changes in raw material specifications and supplier rebates, while Aamal Maritime Transportation Services performed well, supported by higher freight rates.
However, the sector’s performance was affected by challenges facing Senyar Industries Holding, Aamal Readymix and Frijns Structural Steel Middle East, including supply chain disruption, higher raw material costs and reduced export opportunities.
Aamal Energy’s recently announced procurement contract, valued at QAR 100 million over five years, represents a step towards strengthening the Group’s presence in the energy sector. Advanced Pipes and Casts also signed a memorandum of understanding with China Railway Tunnel Group to explore opportunities for cooperation on tunnelling projects and related supply chains.
Trading and Distribution
Aamal Medical and Tiga Information Technology delivered strong performances during the period. Meanwhile, Ebn Sina Medical continued to face pressure from the shift in demand towards generic medicines and reductions in some customers’ budgets, while Aamal Trading and Distribution was affected by supply chain challenges and higher procurement costs.
The sector’s businesses continue to expand their activities, including road freight transport, alongside the recently announced agreement with Kumho Tire to distribute Marshal tyres.
Property
The sector continued to deliver strong operational performance, with occupancy exceeding 90% across the property portfolio. However, Aamal Real Estate’s net profit declined due to costs associated with the acquisition of Aamal Tower.
Managed Services
The sector reported lower results compared with the same period last year, reflecting challenges facing travel-related businesses and the impact of the sale of ECCO Gulf. The strong performance of Maintenance and Management Solutions (“MMS”), together with new customer wins, partially offset these pressures.
Summary and Outlook
H.E. Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aamal Company, commented:
“The results for the first nine months of 2026 reaffirm the importance of Aamal’s diversified business model. Amid geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain challenges, the breadth of the Group’s operations helped maintain revenue stability and supported its ability to respond to changing market conditions.”
#Ends#
The results reflected the diversity of the Group’s businesses and their performance amid varying conditions across its sectors. Revenue remained broadly stable and gross profit increased, while net profit was affected by higher costs, pricing pressures and challenges facing certain businesses.
Financial Highlights
Gross profit up 1.1% to QAR 390.4 (9M 2025: QAR 386.1)
Total revenue down 1.4% to QAR 1,542.7m (9M 2025: QAR 1,564.3m)
Net profit attributable to Aamal equity shareholders down 12.2% to QAR 287.2m (9M 2025: QAR 327.3m)
Reported earnings per share of QAR 0.046 (9M 2025: QAR 0.052)
Net capital expenditure increased by QAR 12.7m to QAR 32.2m (9M 2025: QAR 19.5m)
Gearing increased to 9.86% (9M 2025: 4.26%)
SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK
Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal, commented:
“Aamal’s performance for the first nine months of 2026 reflected the diversity of the Group’s businesses and its ability to navigate varying conditions across its sectors. We maintained broadly stable revenue and achieved growth in gross profit, despite pressures on net profitability, including increases in certain costs, supply chain challenges and price competition.
“Our businesses continue to improve efficiency and respond to changing market conditions, with a focus on growing existing operations and developing new revenue streams. We are also assessing a number of projects and investment opportunities through a selective and disciplined approach that supports sustainable growth and enhances shareholder value.
“Our priorities remain clear: improving operational performance, managing costs efficiently, optimising capital allocation and pursuing opportunities aligned with the Group’s strategy and capabilities.”
Key Operational Developments by Sector
Industrial Manufacturing
Advanced Pipes and Casts delivered improved results, supported by its project in Saudi Arabia. Aamal Cement Industries also recorded growth in revenue and net profit, driven by changes in raw material specifications and supplier rebates, while Aamal Maritime Transportation Services performed well, supported by higher freight rates.
However, the sector’s performance was affected by challenges facing Senyar Industries Holding, Aamal Readymix and Frijns Structural Steel Middle East, including supply chain disruption, higher raw material costs and reduced export opportunities.
Aamal Energy’s recently announced procurement contract, valued at QAR 100 million over five years, represents a step towards strengthening the Group’s presence in the energy sector. Advanced Pipes and Casts also signed a memorandum of understanding with China Railway Tunnel Group to explore opportunities for cooperation on tunnelling projects and related supply chains.
Trading and Distribution
Aamal Medical and Tiga Information Technology delivered strong performances during the period. Meanwhile, Ebn Sina Medical continued to face pressure from the shift in demand towards generic medicines and reductions in some customers’ budgets, while Aamal Trading and Distribution was affected by supply chain challenges and higher procurement costs.
The sector’s businesses continue to expand their activities, including road freight transport, alongside the recently announced agreement with Kumho Tire to distribute Marshal tyres.
Property
The sector continued to deliver strong operational performance, with occupancy exceeding 90% across the property portfolio. However, Aamal Real Estate’s net profit declined due to costs associated with the acquisition of Aamal Tower.
Managed Services
The sector reported lower results compared with the same period last year, reflecting challenges facing travel-related businesses and the impact of the sale of ECCO Gulf. The strong performance of Maintenance and Management Solutions (“MMS”), together with new customer wins, partially offset these pressures.
Summary and Outlook
H.E. Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aamal Company, commented:
“The results for the first nine months of 2026 reaffirm the importance of Aamal’s diversified business model. Amid geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain challenges, the breadth of the Group’s operations helped maintain revenue stability and supported its ability to respond to changing market conditions.”
#Ends#
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