Qatari Artist Hissa Al-Khuzaei Selected to Design Pierre Gasly’s Helmet for Mexico City Grand Prix
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) 31 October 2026 - Doha, Qatar: Years of Culture has selected Qatari artist Hissa Al-Khuzaei to design Pierre Gasly’s helmet for the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix. Gasly, a driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team, will wear the helmet at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez during the race weekend of 30 October to 1 November, as part of the Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture. The finished design will be revealed ahead of the race.
Al-Khuzaei’s concept begins with a loop, drawing inspiration from the flowing forms of racing circuits. She explained that she arrived at this form because it suggests movement, rhythm and connection. In developing it, she looked to the flowing skirts of traditional Mexican dance, the curves of Qatar’s desert dunes, and the angular forms found in Qatari Al Sadu weaving and Mexican textiles.
Hissa Al-Khuzaei said, “I was inspired by traditional Mexican dance, especially the way the colorful skirts flow and create different shapes as the dancers move. I am connecting this movement with the flowing forms of Qatar’s desert dunes, bringing both influences together through painted strokes that wrap around the helmet.”
Based in Doha, Al-Khuzaei works across art, interior design, photography and research. Her practice explores nature, identity, belonging and the connections people form with places. Her work has been exhibited in Qatar, Azerbaijan, Türkiye and the United States. In 2025, she completed an artist residency at the International Studio & Curatorial Program in New York through Qatar Museums.
Highlighting the impact of collaborations such as the Pierre Gasly helmet design concept, Years of Culture Advisor on Latin America Mohammed Jassim Al Kuwari said, “Culture is a way of life. It is everything that gives our lives meaning and brings people together. For cultural exchange to have a lasting impact, it must meet people where they are and become part of the experiences they share. Through collaborations like this, we invest in the positive emotions that sport and creativity can inspire, creating connections that endure long after the race is over.”
The Mexico City commission continues Years of Culture’s collaboration with Gasly, inviting artists to share cultural stories through one of motorsport’s most visible canvases. Earlier this season, Qatari artist Ghada Al Suwaidi designed his helmet for the Canadian Grand Prix. Together, the commissions bring contemporary Qatari artists and their work to audiences around the world.
About Hissa Al-Khuzaei
Hissa Al-Khuzaei is a Qatari multidisciplinary artist and interior designer based in Doha. She graduated magna cum laude with a BFA in Interior Design from VCUarts Qatar and received the 2026 Education Excellence Award Gold Medal, presented by His Highness the Amir of Qatar. Her practice spans art, design, photography and research, with a focus on identity, culture, belonging and experiences of place. Her work has been exhibited in Qatar and internationally in Azerbaijan, Türkiye and the United States. In 2025, she completed an artist residency at the International Studio & Curatorial Program in New York through Qatar Museums.
Al-Khuzaei’s concept begins with a loop, drawing inspiration from the flowing forms of racing circuits. She explained that she arrived at this form because it suggests movement, rhythm and connection. In developing it, she looked to the flowing skirts of traditional Mexican dance, the curves of Qatar’s desert dunes, and the angular forms found in Qatari Al Sadu weaving and Mexican textiles.
Hissa Al-Khuzaei said, “I was inspired by traditional Mexican dance, especially the way the colorful skirts flow and create different shapes as the dancers move. I am connecting this movement with the flowing forms of Qatar’s desert dunes, bringing both influences together through painted strokes that wrap around the helmet.”
Based in Doha, Al-Khuzaei works across art, interior design, photography and research. Her practice explores nature, identity, belonging and the connections people form with places. Her work has been exhibited in Qatar, Azerbaijan, Türkiye and the United States. In 2025, she completed an artist residency at the International Studio & Curatorial Program in New York through Qatar Museums.
Highlighting the impact of collaborations such as the Pierre Gasly helmet design concept, Years of Culture Advisor on Latin America Mohammed Jassim Al Kuwari said, “Culture is a way of life. It is everything that gives our lives meaning and brings people together. For cultural exchange to have a lasting impact, it must meet people where they are and become part of the experiences they share. Through collaborations like this, we invest in the positive emotions that sport and creativity can inspire, creating connections that endure long after the race is over.”
The Mexico City commission continues Years of Culture’s collaboration with Gasly, inviting artists to share cultural stories through one of motorsport’s most visible canvases. Earlier this season, Qatari artist Ghada Al Suwaidi designed his helmet for the Canadian Grand Prix. Together, the commissions bring contemporary Qatari artists and their work to audiences around the world.
About Hissa Al-Khuzaei
Hissa Al-Khuzaei is a Qatari multidisciplinary artist and interior designer based in Doha. She graduated magna cum laude with a BFA in Interior Design from VCUarts Qatar and received the 2026 Education Excellence Award Gold Medal, presented by His Highness the Amir of Qatar. Her practice spans art, design, photography and research, with a focus on identity, culture, belonging and experiences of place. Her work has been exhibited in Qatar and internationally in Azerbaijan, Türkiye and the United States. In 2025, she completed an artist residency at the International Studio & Curatorial Program in New York through Qatar Museums.
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