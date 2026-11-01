HWPL Holds Middle East Online Peace Summit to Discuss Joint Peace Initiatives
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) held the 2026 Middle East Online Peace Summit on October 30. Peace leaders, experts and stakeholders from the region shared experiences from the past year and discussed opportunities for joint peace initiatives reflecting national challenges and local needs.
Under the theme “Strengthening Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Peace Through Shared Experiences and Collective Action,” the summit sought to explore approaches tailored to individual countries and communities and connect expertise across sectors to support continued cooperation.
Part I opened with opening and congratulatory remarks, followed by presentations on the one-year achievements of HWPL Global 02 Branch, peacebuilding activities in the Middle East and good practices from other branches. Participants explored how experiences from different regions could inform cooperation in the Middle East.
The summit also introduced 2026 International Youth Peace Conference held in the Republic of Korea from September 17 to 19. A highlight video and reflections from participants provided an opportunity to consider how international experiences could inform local peacebuilding efforts.
A survey and discussion on social issues in individual countries examined peacebuilding priorities and shared concerns. The discussion focused on identifying potential joint initiatives based on local needs and participants’ expertise.
Mr. Alwand Talaat Jawhar Caluri, Program Director of Public Aid Organization in Iraq, said, “Peace is built by ordinary people who choose to volunteer, to connect, and to act together.” Reflecting on the young volunteers he met in Korea, he encouraged participants to join the committee’s six implementation teams and turn their experiences into practical peace activities in their own communities.
The Middle East Peace Implementation Committee introduced the six implementation teams established at its first follow-up meeting: External Event Participation and Networking; Direct Engagement with City Council Members and Senior Officials; In-Person Event Planning and Co-Hosting; Membership Development and Alliance Building; Government and Public Institution Partnerships; and Special Initiatives and Flexible Support.
The teams’ roles include attending external peace events, expanding networks, engaging city council members and senior officials on resolutions supporting the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), and co-hosting in-person peace events. They also encourage participation by individuals and organizations, develop ongoing government and public institution partnerships, and propose new initiatives and flexible support based on participants’ availability and capabilities.
Ms. Barween Mohammed Amin, Founder of ASUDA for Combating Violence Against Women in Iraq, emphasized the need to cooperate with HWPL in ways that address the specific needs of each country and community. She highlighted the role of the Middle East Peace Implementation Committee and its six implementation teams in strengthening cooperation and collective action, and called for peaceful coexistence beginning with individuals and families and extending to wider society.
Part II brought together stakeholders involved in establishing the HWPL Iraq Branch. They discussed local peacebuilding priorities, potential initiatives and future cooperation, with the aim of laying the groundwork for sustained activities in Iraq.
The summit was organized to connect shared peacebuilding experiences with continued exchange and collective action. It addressed opportunities to develop initiatives reflecting local needs and expand cross-sectoral cooperation through the Middle East Peace Implementation Committee.
Under the theme “Strengthening Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Peace Through Shared Experiences and Collective Action,” the summit sought to explore approaches tailored to individual countries and communities and connect expertise across sectors to support continued cooperation.
Part I opened with opening and congratulatory remarks, followed by presentations on the one-year achievements of HWPL Global 02 Branch, peacebuilding activities in the Middle East and good practices from other branches. Participants explored how experiences from different regions could inform cooperation in the Middle East.
The summit also introduced 2026 International Youth Peace Conference held in the Republic of Korea from September 17 to 19. A highlight video and reflections from participants provided an opportunity to consider how international experiences could inform local peacebuilding efforts.
A survey and discussion on social issues in individual countries examined peacebuilding priorities and shared concerns. The discussion focused on identifying potential joint initiatives based on local needs and participants’ expertise.
Mr. Alwand Talaat Jawhar Caluri, Program Director of Public Aid Organization in Iraq, said, “Peace is built by ordinary people who choose to volunteer, to connect, and to act together.” Reflecting on the young volunteers he met in Korea, he encouraged participants to join the committee’s six implementation teams and turn their experiences into practical peace activities in their own communities.
The Middle East Peace Implementation Committee introduced the six implementation teams established at its first follow-up meeting: External Event Participation and Networking; Direct Engagement with City Council Members and Senior Officials; In-Person Event Planning and Co-Hosting; Membership Development and Alliance Building; Government and Public Institution Partnerships; and Special Initiatives and Flexible Support.
The teams’ roles include attending external peace events, expanding networks, engaging city council members and senior officials on resolutions supporting the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), and co-hosting in-person peace events. They also encourage participation by individuals and organizations, develop ongoing government and public institution partnerships, and propose new initiatives and flexible support based on participants’ availability and capabilities.
Ms. Barween Mohammed Amin, Founder of ASUDA for Combating Violence Against Women in Iraq, emphasized the need to cooperate with HWPL in ways that address the specific needs of each country and community. She highlighted the role of the Middle East Peace Implementation Committee and its six implementation teams in strengthening cooperation and collective action, and called for peaceful coexistence beginning with individuals and families and extending to wider society.
Part II brought together stakeholders involved in establishing the HWPL Iraq Branch. They discussed local peacebuilding priorities, potential initiatives and future cooperation, with the aim of laying the groundwork for sustained activities in Iraq.
The summit was organized to connect shared peacebuilding experiences with continued exchange and collective action. It addressed opportunities to develop initiatives reflecting local needs and expand cross-sectoral cooperation through the Middle East Peace Implementation Committee.
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