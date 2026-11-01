Trump Says US May Raise Binance Crypto Theft with North Korea
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Washington could address a multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency theft involving Binance with North Korea if Pyongyang's involvement is established, despite the FBI attributing the attack to North Korean hackers.
Speaking to reporters during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said his administration was still reviewing the incident.
"Well, we're learning about it. I'm not concerned. We're learning about it. We don't know if it's North Korea but if it is we'll talk to North Korea about it," he said.
His comments followed an FBI announcement on Saturday blaming North Korean hackers for stealing more than $6 billion in digital assets from Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The attack reportedly took place around Oct. 29.
The agency identified the operation as TraderTraitor, a cyber campaign associated with North Korea, and said investigators had found that the stolen assets were being converted mainly into ethereum.
The FBI, US Secret Service and Internal Revenue Service called on cryptocurrency companies and blockchain operators to block transactions involving digital addresses connected to the stolen funds.
An estimated $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency was affected, making the incident the largest known theft of digital assets.
Binance said Saturday that it had replenished approximately $6 billion of the affected assets using company funds. It added that it was cooperating with authorities and industry partners to recover or freeze the stolen funds.
Speaking to reporters during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said his administration was still reviewing the incident.
"Well, we're learning about it. I'm not concerned. We're learning about it. We don't know if it's North Korea but if it is we'll talk to North Korea about it," he said.
His comments followed an FBI announcement on Saturday blaming North Korean hackers for stealing more than $6 billion in digital assets from Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The attack reportedly took place around Oct. 29.
The agency identified the operation as TraderTraitor, a cyber campaign associated with North Korea, and said investigators had found that the stolen assets were being converted mainly into ethereum.
The FBI, US Secret Service and Internal Revenue Service called on cryptocurrency companies and blockchain operators to block transactions involving digital addresses connected to the stolen funds.
An estimated $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency was affected, making the incident the largest known theft of digital assets.
Binance said Saturday that it had replenished approximately $6 billion of the affected assets using company funds. It added that it was cooperating with authorities and industry partners to recover or freeze the stolen funds.
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