Syria Weighs Entry Into Mecca Alliance as Israeli Strikes Top 1,000
(MENAFN) Syria is considering joining a regional security bloc linking Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Saturday, as he also accused Israel of carrying out more than 1,000 attacks on Syrian territory.
Speaking at a regional security session at the Manama Dialogue 2026, Shaibani said “discussions are currently underway to evaluate Syria’s entry into the Mecca alliance,” a regional pact uniting Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Syria’s state news agency reported his remarks.
Shaibani described Damascus as an “integral” part of regional security and said it would back any framework designed to protect stability. He argued the region was “in greater need than ever” of building joint deterrence and defense systems.
On Yemen, the minister reiterated Syria’s backing for the Yemeni government’s efforts to restore its sovereignty and stability nationwide. He also called on all parties to support the unity and sovereignty of states.
Shaibani then turned to Israel, saying it has launched more than 1,000 attacks on Syria in under two years, killing dozens of people.
“Our territory has been subjected to more than 1,000 Israeli attacks in less than two years, killing dozens.
“How can calls for border control and placing weapons exclusively under state control be justified while Syrian sovereignty is violated and targeted on a daily basis?” he asked.
Condemning the strikes, Shaibani demanded a return to the lines held before Dec. 8, 2024, and full implementation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. He insisted the Golan Heights is Syrian territory and said UN Security Council Resolution 497 remains the reference on the issue.
Israel has occupied the Syrian buffer zone created under the 1974 agreement and built military positions inside and beyond it since the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024. The UN has called the move a violation of the agreement.
Speaking at a regional security session at the Manama Dialogue 2026, Shaibani said “discussions are currently underway to evaluate Syria’s entry into the Mecca alliance,” a regional pact uniting Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Syria’s state news agency reported his remarks.
Shaibani described Damascus as an “integral” part of regional security and said it would back any framework designed to protect stability. He argued the region was “in greater need than ever” of building joint deterrence and defense systems.
On Yemen, the minister reiterated Syria’s backing for the Yemeni government’s efforts to restore its sovereignty and stability nationwide. He also called on all parties to support the unity and sovereignty of states.
Shaibani then turned to Israel, saying it has launched more than 1,000 attacks on Syria in under two years, killing dozens of people.
“Our territory has been subjected to more than 1,000 Israeli attacks in less than two years, killing dozens.
“How can calls for border control and placing weapons exclusively under state control be justified while Syrian sovereignty is violated and targeted on a daily basis?” he asked.
Condemning the strikes, Shaibani demanded a return to the lines held before Dec. 8, 2024, and full implementation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. He insisted the Golan Heights is Syrian territory and said UN Security Council Resolution 497 remains the reference on the issue.
Israel has occupied the Syrian buffer zone created under the 1974 agreement and built military positions inside and beyond it since the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024. The UN has called the move a violation of the agreement.
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