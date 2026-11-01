Trump Suggests Missing Salvadoran Technicians May Have Been Killed in Haiti
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that some of the four Salvadoran aviation technicians missing in Haiti may have died, saying he had discussed the situation with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.
Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said Bukele had expressed concern over the security situation in Haiti following an attack on Salvadoran personnel.
"I did speak to him. He said that he has a big problem with Haiti. I said, look, you're running your country. You have to do what you have to do," Trump said.
"He had a big problem with Haiti. They killed some of his people. And I said, you're running your country, you have to do what you have to do," he added.
His comments appeared to indicate that some of the four missing technicians may have been killed, although their deaths have not been officially confirmed.
Asked whether the United States was considering offering assistance, Trump replied: "He doesn't need help. He's in pretty good shape."
El Salvador Sends More Than Two Thousand Troops To Haiti
El Salvador announced Wednesday that it was sending more than 2,000 soldiers to Haiti to help locate four aviation technicians who went missing after a gang ambush near Port-au-Prince on Oct. 18.
The technicians were serving with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, which works alongside Haitian authorities to combat armed criminal organizations.
Bukele later confirmed on X that he had spoken with Trump.
The Salvadoran president had earlier dismissed reports claiming that bodies recovered in Haiti belonged to the missing personnel.
Separately, the office of Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime announced Wednesday that the governments of Haiti and El Salvador had agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination in rescue efforts and security operations.
Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said Bukele had expressed concern over the security situation in Haiti following an attack on Salvadoran personnel.
"I did speak to him. He said that he has a big problem with Haiti. I said, look, you're running your country. You have to do what you have to do," Trump said.
"He had a big problem with Haiti. They killed some of his people. And I said, you're running your country, you have to do what you have to do," he added.
His comments appeared to indicate that some of the four missing technicians may have been killed, although their deaths have not been officially confirmed.
Asked whether the United States was considering offering assistance, Trump replied: "He doesn't need help. He's in pretty good shape."
El Salvador Sends More Than Two Thousand Troops To Haiti
El Salvador announced Wednesday that it was sending more than 2,000 soldiers to Haiti to help locate four aviation technicians who went missing after a gang ambush near Port-au-Prince on Oct. 18.
The technicians were serving with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, which works alongside Haitian authorities to combat armed criminal organizations.
Bukele later confirmed on X that he had spoken with Trump.
The Salvadoran president had earlier dismissed reports claiming that bodies recovered in Haiti belonged to the missing personnel.
Separately, the office of Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime announced Wednesday that the governments of Haiti and El Salvador had agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination in rescue efforts and security operations.
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