Outstanding Work! Meet Sandeep Chaudhary 2012-Batch IPS Officer Awarded Coveted Medal For Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced that IPS officer Sandeep Chaudhary, who led the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, had been awarded the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak in the investigation category.

Chaudhary was among 490 personnel from various states, Union Territories (UTs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) honoured for 2026. The award, announced every year on 31 October to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, recognises excellent work, promotes high professional standards and boosts the morale of the officials and officers concerned.

While the award announcement recognises Chaudhary's contribution in the investigation category, the MHA's published award list did not identify the specific case or investigation for which he had been selected, PTI reported.

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According to PTI, Chaudhary, the NIA Deputy Inspector General, is a 2012-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre and is among 123 officers and personnel recognised for outstanding investigative work.

Chaudhary was promoted to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) on a pro forma basis by the MHA, with effect from 1 January.

A 2018 PTI report said that Chaudhary took time out of his busy schedule to dedicate two hours every morning to helping students with their studies. The initiative supported candidates preparing for competitive examinations who could not afford quality coaching.

Then a Superintendent of Police in South Jammu, Chaudhary, started“Operation Dreams” with the aim of helping students overcome academic hurdles in the pursuit of their goals. He initially offered free coaching from his office chamber to 10 candidates who aspired to become sub-inspectors in the state police.

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On 22 April 2025, 26 men, including 25 Indians and a Nepalese, were killed when terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. The shooting, which also injured around 17 people, was described as the country's worst attack on civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Following the attack, India vowed a stern response and launched“Operation Sindoor” in May, targeting nine sites housing terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan launched retaliatory attacks, resulting in a four-day military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours that ended on 10 May.

What has the NIA investigation found?

After taking over the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, the NIA subsequently filed two chargesheets before the Special NIA Court in Jammu. The initial chargesheet, submitted on 15 December 2025, was 1,597 pages long and listed seven accused.

Among those named were Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt and three Pakistani terrorists, Faisal Jatt alias Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran and Hamza Afghani. The three terrorists were killed during Operation Mahadev on 28 July 2025 in Lidwas, part of the Harwan-Dachigam forest belt on Srinagar's outskirts.

The chargesheet also named local facilitators Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, who were arrested on allegations of sheltering the terrorists and providing logistical assistance.

In July this year, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Hafiz Saeed, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder, in his individual capacity and as the outfit's commander. The chargesheet also identified LeT's proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), in the alleged conspiracy. This led to the issuance of an open-dated non-bailable warrant against Saeed.