Congress Wishes To Run Democracy According To The Law Of Gandhi Family, Says BJP Chief Nitin Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) Rohtak (Haryana), Nov 1 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Sunday accused the Congress of wanting to run democracy "according to the law of the Gandhi family", as he called it out for undertaking a protest rally in the national capital, instead of apologising to the Sikhs for the 1984 riots.

Nabin's remarks came at the BJP's ''Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' rally in Haryana's Rohtak. He was referring to the INDIA bloc's 'Dilli Chalo' rally, currently underway at the national capital's Ramlila Maidan.

Addressing the gathering, the BJP chief claimed that an atmosphere of chaos and instability is being "deliberately spread" throughout the nation and accused the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of acting at the behest of foreign powers and "serving as a tool for their agendas".

"He (Gandhi) seeks to challenge our nation's democracy based on the directives of these foreign entities...Their associates, members of the Communist Party and certain Congress leaders, talk about 'regime change'. But this government is formed by the mandate of the people; no one can even lay a finger on it," Nabin asserted.

He said that the Congress ought to have sought "atonement" for the "massacre" of the Sikhs and should have offered an apology.

"Yet, today, they have taken to the streets to protest. I ask, on behalf of the people in this democracy, Rahul Gandhi, when our Sikh brothers were being slaughtered, when a full-scale massacre was unfolding, your father (Rajiv Gandhi) remarked that 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes.' Because of that (statement), the lives of so many of our Sikh brothers were lost. You should have felt remorse for this; you should have apologised, but instead you are carrying out protests," he remarked.

According to the BJP chief, the Congress is "frustrated" and "blaming" Constitutional institutions since the party did not receive the people's mandate to govern.

"If Congress leaders had the courage, they would first end Rahul Gandhi's dynastic rule within the party and establish democracy in the Congress; instead the party leaders believe that even the country's law should be made according to Rahul Gandhi and his family," he alleged.

Referring to the Allahabad High Court's 1975 decision to set aside then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's election for misusing government machinery and barring her from contesting elections for six years, Nabin said: "This is the Congress' legacy of stealing votes and disrespecting the people's mandate."

He also addressed the Opposition's claims that 13 crore votes have been deleted, saying: "Any worker from our party, the NDA, or even one of our local unit Presidents can provide a detailed account for every single one of those 13 crore deleted votes."

Accusing the Opposition of fighting to "protect" infiltrators, Nabin said: "I declare that as long as the workers of the BJP and the NDA are here, they will ensure these infiltrators are driven out of the country. Under no circumstances will these infiltrators be granted any rights."

"It has become clear that you wish to run the democracy according to the 'law' of the Gandhi family. But a democracy must be governed by the nation's Constitution, which is worshipped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has always upheld the democracy of this nation," the BJP chief stated.