Trump Approves Immediate Visa for Mother of Bronx Teen Killed in Shooting
(MENAFN) New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Saturday that US President Donald Trump had agreed to expedite a visa for the mother of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot while heading to school in the Bronx.
Mamdani said he had discussed the case of Javits Frimpong with Trump. The teenager's mother, who lives in Ghana, is seeking permission to travel to New York to attend her son's farewell.
“The murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away,” Mamdani wrote, adding that the president had agreed to grant her a visa immediately.
“All of New York City is mourning this tragedy,” he said.
Ghanaian Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa welcomed the mayor's efforts and Trump's decision, confirming that the Ghanaian government was helping the victim's mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, complete the visa application.
“The Government of Ghana welcomes your intervention and President Trump’s timely decision,” Ablakwa said.
He added that he had spoken with Gyamfi on Friday and directed officials at Ghana's Foreign Ministry to provide assistance with the necessary travel documentation.
Mamdani said he had discussed the case of Javits Frimpong with Trump. The teenager's mother, who lives in Ghana, is seeking permission to travel to New York to attend her son's farewell.
“The murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away,” Mamdani wrote, adding that the president had agreed to grant her a visa immediately.
“All of New York City is mourning this tragedy,” he said.
Ghanaian Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa welcomed the mayor's efforts and Trump's decision, confirming that the Ghanaian government was helping the victim's mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, complete the visa application.
“The Government of Ghana welcomes your intervention and President Trump’s timely decision,” Ablakwa said.
He added that he had spoken with Gyamfi on Friday and directed officials at Ghana's Foreign Ministry to provide assistance with the necessary travel documentation.
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