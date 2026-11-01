Karnataka Government Considers Official Recognition For Kannada Flag

Karnataka Government Plans Recognition for Kannada Flag

The Karnataka government is considering giving official recognition to the Kannada flag as the state flag, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said. In a post on X, Shivakumar said, "Just as Kannada, the daughter of Mother India, has a state anthem (Naadageethe), it is our wish that there should also be an official state flag representing the self-respect of Kannadigas. Already, the red and yellow flag stands as a symbol of Kannadiga sentiments."

He said that the government is "contemplating giving official recognition to this flag", which conveys the message of Kannada's "knowledge heritage, culture, religious equality and peace, and making it the state flag." He further added, "A decision regarding this state flag, which will take Karnataka's identity to greater heights within India's federal system, will be taken after discussion in the Belagavi session."

Chief Minister Addresses Political Commitments

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Friday said that he would not attend the INDIA bloc rally being held in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today, citing commitments related to the celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava in the state. However, he said that party workers and leaders had been asked to participate in the protest.

Explaining the party's arrangements for the protest and the state's Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, Shivakumar said district ministers and MLAs had been instructed to organise programmes and hoist the national flag in their respective areas. "We specially celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava in our state. Every district minister should hoist the national flag. I have instructed the MLAs to organise programmes wherever they are holding celebrations. The district ministers should visit their respective districts, hoist the flag and inform people about the government's initiatives. I will not be going to Delhi. However, I have asked our party workers and leaders to participate in the protest. Our party president has informed us that there are some difficulties with train travel. Nevertheless, all our district presidents and block presidents are going," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)