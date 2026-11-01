Renuka Chowdhury Hails Chalo Delhi Rally as Resurgence of Democracy

Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Sunday hailed the 'Chalo Delhi' gathering as a resurgence of democratic spirit, asserting that citizens from every corner of India have converged in Delhi to demand their fundamental right to vote. Speaking to ANI, she dismissed claims by the BJP that the demonstration would harm local Delhi businesses during the festive season; she called it "false rumours," pointing out that Rahul Gandhi had explicitly urged attendees to shop in Delhi's markets.

Public Participation and Political Dispute

Chowdhury's Defence of the Rally

Chowdhury spoke on public participation, freedom and local traders on the sidelines of the rally. On public participation and freedom, she said, "The whole of India is in a state of excitement. Today the fragrance of freedom is coming again and people are coming out. People have come from all over India. They have come here to ask for their vote. Look at India and understand what this democracy is." Challenging the government and the CEC, she added, "Why are they shivering in fear and hiding in their burrows? Step out, look at India, and understand what democracy truly is."

Refuting BJP allegations that the rally would disrupt local markets, Chowdhury defended Rahul Gandhi's appeal urging supporters to shop locally. "It is the festival time, buy clothes for the children and take them home. They are going to get profit from their money, so where did the talk of loss come from? False rumours. We are responsible for the traders as well and fighting for their rights too... I have told people who came from Khammam that Delhi has good markets, it is festive season, and it is a Sunday - they should shop for clothes and take things home for their families," she said.

Opposition Demands and Logistics

The opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' march culminated in a massive show of strength at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, November 1. The joint rally is organised to protest alleged voter roll deletions, demand the return of paper ballots, and seek the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar following a symbolic "mock impeachment" event targeting the poll body chief.

She clarified that the government itself directed the opposition to Ramlila Maidan instead of Jantar Mantar. "We had asked for permission at Jantar Mantar, but the government directed us in writing to go to Ramlila Maidan. They knew very well that it was a Sunday and festive season when they granted permission. Now they are making trade bodies write letters to us. I appeal to the trade bodies to question the government, not us."

Attacks on the Ruling Party

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling dispensation of "forcibly shutting down" shops in Delhi's Connaught Place and inflicting financial losses on local traders ahead of the opposition's march and mega rally. In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that people participating in the event were urged to support local markets, but found commercial establishments closed upon arrival. "We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, buy things, do some shopping. But, while coming to Connaught Place here, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop. So, you should know who is causing the loss to the traders, and how it's happening!" Gandhi stated.

The Congress leader's remarks came as large crowds gathered in the national capital for the opposition demonstration, leading to heightened security deployment and traffic restrictions in parts of central Delhi. Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday likened Congress workers to an "army of monkeys" (Vannar Sena) arriving to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he called "the Ravana," as the INDIA bloc prepared for its 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan. Speaking at Telangana Bhavan in the capital, Reddy said the fight against "vote theft" would be waged at the venue, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

"Our army of monkeys has arrived to defeat Modi, the Ravana. We will wage a battle against vote theft at Ramlila Maidan. As many as 13.5 crore votes have already been deleted. Another 20 crore votes will be deleted in the coming days. Votes belonging to the poor are being removed. Conspiracies are being hatched to bring Modi back to power. Despite trains being stopped, people turned up in large numbers," he said. He also arrived at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence before leaving for the meeting. The rally is part of the opposition's protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. It follows a public "impeachment" programme against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 31. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)