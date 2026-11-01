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Iran Rules Out Official Change to Nuclear Doctrine Amid Calls for Review

Iran Rules Out Official Change to Nuclear Doctrine Amid Calls for Review


Date: 2026-11-01 04:29:31

(MENAFN) Iran has not taken any formal decision to revise its nuclear doctrine, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said, despite calls from some citizens and lawmakers to reconsider the country's position in the event of renewed war.

“So far, no official decision has been made by the government or the Supreme National Security Council to change the nuclear doctrine,” Rezaei said, according to reports.

He explained that demands for a reassessment emerged following attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, despite extensive inspections and the installation of online surveillance cameras by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Rezaei also disclosed that a new letter delivered through American intermediaries had reached Iran's Foreign Ministry. The document had undergone an initial assessment, but Tehran had not issued a response.

“The noticeable change in the tone of this letter compared with previous correspondence demonstrates the consolidation of the Iranian nation’s power and victory,” he said.

Rezaei further emphasized that Iran's seven conditions remained in place, noting that additional requirements had been included, taking the total number beyond seven.

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