Trump Says Flavio Bolsonaro Can Remain in US As Long as He Wishes
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro was welcome to remain in the United States for as long as he wanted.
Speaking to reporters during a Halloween celebration at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said he had no plans to meet Bolsonaro, who arrived in Miami the previous week.
"No plans to meet, but I think he got treated very shabbily. Very shabbily. So, he can stay here as long as he wants," Trump said.
When asked whether he had spoken with Bolsonaro, Trump did not provide a direct response but repeated his support for the former candidate.
"In my opinion, the election was a disgrace," he added.
Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, lost last week's presidential runoff to incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
He left Brazil afterward despite a court order requiring him to surrender his passports as part of ongoing investigations into alleged money laundering and financial misconduct.
Brazilian authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding his departure, including whether foreign officials assisted in arranging his trip.
Temporary US Immigration Authorization
Bolsonaro reportedly entered the United States through discretionary parole, a temporary immigration arrangement that allows him to remain in the country until October 2027, according to Brazilian media reports citing US Customs and Border Protection records.
The authorization does not provide him with permanent immigration status.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that Washington had no direct involvement in organizing Bolsonaro's departure from Brazil.
Trump's comments come as diplomatic tensions persist between Washington and Brasilia, with Brazilian officials seeking explanations about the circumstances of the former candidate's arrival in the United States.
International election observers have endorsed the credibility of Brazil's presidential election results.
Speaking to reporters during a Halloween celebration at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said he had no plans to meet Bolsonaro, who arrived in Miami the previous week.
"No plans to meet, but I think he got treated very shabbily. Very shabbily. So, he can stay here as long as he wants," Trump said.
When asked whether he had spoken with Bolsonaro, Trump did not provide a direct response but repeated his support for the former candidate.
"In my opinion, the election was a disgrace," he added.
Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, lost last week's presidential runoff to incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
He left Brazil afterward despite a court order requiring him to surrender his passports as part of ongoing investigations into alleged money laundering and financial misconduct.
Brazilian authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding his departure, including whether foreign officials assisted in arranging his trip.
Temporary US Immigration Authorization
Bolsonaro reportedly entered the United States through discretionary parole, a temporary immigration arrangement that allows him to remain in the country until October 2027, according to Brazilian media reports citing US Customs and Border Protection records.
The authorization does not provide him with permanent immigration status.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that Washington had no direct involvement in organizing Bolsonaro's departure from Brazil.
Trump's comments come as diplomatic tensions persist between Washington and Brasilia, with Brazilian officials seeking explanations about the circumstances of the former candidate's arrival in the United States.
International election observers have endorsed the credibility of Brazil's presidential election results.
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