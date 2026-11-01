Iran Army Warns Trump: Renewed War Will Engulf Wider Region
(MENAFN) Iran’s army issued a stark warning to Washington on Saturday, cautioning that any new round of fighting would spread far beyond its current bounds if the United States joins Israel in fresh military action.
Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia said a renewed conflict would “engulf a much wider area” should US President Donald Trump opt to pursue “resorts to another adventure in the region” with Israel.
Posting on US social media company X, Akraminia wrote: “If the US president once again embarks on another military adventure in the region under pressure from and inducement by the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area,”
He added a direct caution to the White House: “And the end of the conflict will not be in his (Trump’s) hands,” he warned.
Pointing to “the US President’s track record of betraying diplomacy,” Akraminia said Iran’s army is “continuously” strengthening its combat readiness while “closely monitoring” American military movements across the region.
The statement lands amid sustained instability in the Middle East. The US and Israel struck Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation across the region. Diplomatic efforts followed, including a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, but friction over security arrangements and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has not eased.
Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia said a renewed conflict would “engulf a much wider area” should US President Donald Trump opt to pursue “resorts to another adventure in the region” with Israel.
Posting on US social media company X, Akraminia wrote: “If the US president once again embarks on another military adventure in the region under pressure from and inducement by the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area,”
He added a direct caution to the White House: “And the end of the conflict will not be in his (Trump’s) hands,” he warned.
Pointing to “the US President’s track record of betraying diplomacy,” Akraminia said Iran’s army is “continuously” strengthening its combat readiness while “closely monitoring” American military movements across the region.
The statement lands amid sustained instability in the Middle East. The US and Israel struck Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation across the region. Diplomatic efforts followed, including a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, but friction over security arrangements and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has not eased.
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