Israel Readies Forces for Potential New Conflict with Iran
(MENAFN) Israel has completed its military preparations for a potential return to hostilities with Iran, while US Central Command chief Brad Cooper has reportedly presented President Donald Trump with several options for restarting military operations, according to media reports published Saturday.
The Israeli military has reportedly finalized plans covering both defensive measures and offensive operations in anticipation of another confrontation. However, the decision to resume fighting remains in Trump's hands as diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue.
Political sources cited in the report indicated that Israel is moving closer to another possible round of conflict with Iran. Nevertheless, Israeli political and military officials do not have the authority to determine whether hostilities will resume, as the decision depends on whether Trump chooses to pursue a diplomatic agreement or coordinate renewed attacks with Israel.
The reported preparations have also moved beyond preliminary military planning.
Israeli fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft have carried out several exercises involving dozens of aircraft flying through Syrian and Iraqi airspace toward Iran's borders. The drills reportedly aimed to rehearse potential routes for future military operations.
Cooper presented the available military options to Trump during a meeting attended by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine. However, no final decision has been taken on whether to restart combat operations.
The Israeli military has reportedly finalized plans covering both defensive measures and offensive operations in anticipation of another confrontation. However, the decision to resume fighting remains in Trump's hands as diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue.
Political sources cited in the report indicated that Israel is moving closer to another possible round of conflict with Iran. Nevertheless, Israeli political and military officials do not have the authority to determine whether hostilities will resume, as the decision depends on whether Trump chooses to pursue a diplomatic agreement or coordinate renewed attacks with Israel.
The reported preparations have also moved beyond preliminary military planning.
Israeli fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft have carried out several exercises involving dozens of aircraft flying through Syrian and Iraqi airspace toward Iran's borders. The drills reportedly aimed to rehearse potential routes for future military operations.
Cooper presented the available military options to Trump during a meeting attended by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine. However, no final decision has been taken on whether to restart combat operations.
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