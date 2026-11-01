Rubio Says G20 Prioritizes Energy Security, Critical Minerals, Supply Chains
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that discussions at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta centered on improving global energy security, ensuring reliable access to critical minerals and tackling weaknesses in international supply networks amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.
Speaking at the end of the gathering, Rubio said Washington had aimed to refocus the G20 on its original economic objectives by addressing practical issues affecting countries around the world.
“This week in Atlanta, we focused on core economic, energy, technology, and supply chain challenges, and we addressed practical solutions and real outcomes,” he told reporters.
Rubio stressed that dependable supplies of critical minerals are essential for developing advanced technologies, warning that interruptions to international supply chains could undermine economic expansion and drive up costs for consumers.
He said participating nations broadly recognized the challenges facing global markets, although they had yet to reach a common position on the measures needed to address them.
“We all agree there's a problem, but obviously there's work to be done to find agreement collectively on solutions,” he said.
Energy security and freedom of navigation were also major subjects during the discussions, particularly in light of attacks on commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz and other strategically important maritime routes.
Speaking at the end of the gathering, Rubio said Washington had aimed to refocus the G20 on its original economic objectives by addressing practical issues affecting countries around the world.
“This week in Atlanta, we focused on core economic, energy, technology, and supply chain challenges, and we addressed practical solutions and real outcomes,” he told reporters.
Rubio stressed that dependable supplies of critical minerals are essential for developing advanced technologies, warning that interruptions to international supply chains could undermine economic expansion and drive up costs for consumers.
He said participating nations broadly recognized the challenges facing global markets, although they had yet to reach a common position on the measures needed to address them.
“We all agree there's a problem, but obviously there's work to be done to find agreement collectively on solutions,” he said.
Energy security and freedom of navigation were also major subjects during the discussions, particularly in light of attacks on commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz and other strategically important maritime routes.
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