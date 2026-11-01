UN Worker Dies Following Prolonged Detention by Houthis
(MENAFN) Yemen’s human rights minister announced Saturday that a United Nations employee had died after spending more than two years in Houthi detention, following his abduction and enforced disappearance.
“I condemn in the strongest terms the death of Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shami, an employee of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, whose death was announced today,” Human Rights Minister Mashdal Mohammed Omar said in a statement.
Omar said al-Shami had endured “more than two years in abduction and enforced disappearance” under Houthi custody, while authorities prevented his family from visiting him or maintaining contact.
“We hold the militia fully responsible for his abduction, enforced disappearance and death in its custody, while the circumstances of his death remain unknown and his body has not yet been handed over to his family,” Omar said.
The minister said the incident highlighted the United Nations' responsibility to protect its detained personnel and raised questions about the effectiveness of efforts to monitor their welfare and secure their release.
He also condemned the prolonged detention, noting that al-Shami's death was announced after more than two years without his relatives being allowed to visit him or receive information about his condition.
“I condemn in the strongest terms the death of Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shami, an employee of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, whose death was announced today,” Human Rights Minister Mashdal Mohammed Omar said in a statement.
Omar said al-Shami had endured “more than two years in abduction and enforced disappearance” under Houthi custody, while authorities prevented his family from visiting him or maintaining contact.
“We hold the militia fully responsible for his abduction, enforced disappearance and death in its custody, while the circumstances of his death remain unknown and his body has not yet been handed over to his family,” Omar said.
The minister said the incident highlighted the United Nations' responsibility to protect its detained personnel and raised questions about the effectiveness of efforts to monitor their welfare and secure their release.
He also condemned the prolonged detention, noting that al-Shami's death was announced after more than two years without his relatives being allowed to visit him or receive information about his condition.
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