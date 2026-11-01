Qatari LNG Carrier Hit by Unidentified Objects in Gulf Waters
(MENAFN) A liquefied natural gas carrier operated by Qatar was struck by "unidentified objects" while sailing through Gulf waters on Friday evening, Qatar Gas Transport Company announced Sunday.
The company, widely known as Nakilat, identified the vessel as Al Mayeda and confirmed that the incident caused no injuries among its crew or environmental damage.
"None of the crew members onboard were injured, and there is no impact on the environment as a result of this incident," the company said in a statement released through the Qatar Stock Exchange.
Nakilat confirmed that the vessel remained safe and operational despite the incident.
The company said it was evaluating the potential impact and maintaining direct communication with relevant maritime security authorities across the region.
It added that it was "continuing to closely monitor the situation."
The company, widely known as Nakilat, identified the vessel as Al Mayeda and confirmed that the incident caused no injuries among its crew or environmental damage.
"None of the crew members onboard were injured, and there is no impact on the environment as a result of this incident," the company said in a statement released through the Qatar Stock Exchange.
Nakilat confirmed that the vessel remained safe and operational despite the incident.
The company said it was evaluating the potential impact and maintaining direct communication with relevant maritime security authorities across the region.
It added that it was "continuing to closely monitor the situation."
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