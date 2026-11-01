Super tanker Strikes Mine, Catches Fire East of Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Saturday that a supertanker hit a mine while navigating an unsafe zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion and a fire onboard.
In a statement, the IRGC said the incident occurred as the vessel was passing through the area, but did not disclose the tanker’s name or report whether anyone had been injured or killed.
The force cautioned other ships against entering unsafe sections of the strategic waterway and called on vessels navigating the strait to keep their tracking systems activated.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions following US and Israeli attacks on Iran that began on February 28. Tehran responded with strikes targeting Israel and American assets across the region before a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz on June 18. However, implementation of the arrangement has remained stalled due to disagreements over security arrangements in the waterway.
In a statement, the IRGC said the incident occurred as the vessel was passing through the area, but did not disclose the tanker’s name or report whether anyone had been injured or killed.
The force cautioned other ships against entering unsafe sections of the strategic waterway and called on vessels navigating the strait to keep their tracking systems activated.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions following US and Israeli attacks on Iran that began on February 28. Tehran responded with strikes targeting Israel and American assets across the region before a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz on June 18. However, implementation of the arrangement has remained stalled due to disagreements over security arrangements in the waterway.
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