Trump Open to Inviting Zelenskyy to US-Hosted G20 Summit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would consider inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G20 summit in Florida this December, after Washington extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Asked by reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, whether he would invite the Ukrainian leader, Trump responded: "I would. I would. No problem,"
The United States is scheduled to host the G20 leaders' summit at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami on Dec. 14-15.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in September that Washington had invited Putin to attend despite Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.
Although Ukraine is not a member of the G20, Ukrainian officials have previously taken part in the group's meetings as invited participants.
Rubio said Saturday that the decision on whether to invite Zelenskyy was Trump's to make, adding that such an invitation could be considered if it contributed to diplomatic efforts.
However, no official invitation to the Ukrainian president has been announced.
Earlier in his conversation with reporters, Trump said he had spoken with Zelenskyy and voiced confidence that the war could eventually be brought to an end.
Asked by reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, whether he would invite the Ukrainian leader, Trump responded: "I would. I would. No problem,"
The United States is scheduled to host the G20 leaders' summit at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami on Dec. 14-15.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in September that Washington had invited Putin to attend despite Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.
Although Ukraine is not a member of the G20, Ukrainian officials have previously taken part in the group's meetings as invited participants.
Rubio said Saturday that the decision on whether to invite Zelenskyy was Trump's to make, adding that such an invitation could be considered if it contributed to diplomatic efforts.
However, no official invitation to the Ukrainian president has been announced.
Earlier in his conversation with reporters, Trump said he had spoken with Zelenskyy and voiced confidence that the war could eventually be brought to an end.
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