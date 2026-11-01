Iran Brands UK Navy, RAF “Terrorist” in Escalating Standoff
(MENAFN) Iran declared Britain’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force “terrorist” organizations on Sunday and labeled the UK’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, a “hostile group,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced.
The ministry said in a statement carried by a state-run news agency that the move was a response to London’s “malicious” actions, citing in particular Britain’s designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist organization.”
The decision was adopted under a resolution of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the ministry said. It followed the UK’s July 13 designation of the IRGC under the State Threats Act 2026.
Tehran also accused London of taking part in the US-Israeli war against Iran by granting access to military and logistical bases and facilities under British jurisdiction.
The announcement comes amid persistently high tensions in the Middle East. The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation across the region.
Diplomatic efforts have failed to settle the standoff. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June, yet disputes over security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz have continued.
The ministry said in a statement carried by a state-run news agency that the move was a response to London’s “malicious” actions, citing in particular Britain’s designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist organization.”
The decision was adopted under a resolution of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the ministry said. It followed the UK’s July 13 designation of the IRGC under the State Threats Act 2026.
Tehran also accused London of taking part in the US-Israeli war against Iran by granting access to military and logistical bases and facilities under British jurisdiction.
The announcement comes amid persistently high tensions in the Middle East. The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation across the region.
Diplomatic efforts have failed to settle the standoff. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June, yet disputes over security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz have continued.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment