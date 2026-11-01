Trump Open to Talks With N. Korea After USD6B Binance Heist
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Saturday that Washington could take up the record-setting theft of more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance with North Korea if Pyongyang’s role is confirmed, even though the FBI has already blamed North Korean hackers for the attack.
Speaking to reporters at a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the US president said his administration was still reviewing the breach.
“Well, we’re learning about it. I’m not concerned. We’re learning about it. We don’t know if it’s North Korea but if it is we’ll talk to North Korea about it,” he said.
His comments followed an FBI announcement earlier Saturday that North Korean hackers drained more than $6 billion in virtual assets from Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, around Oct. 29.
The bureau tied the operation to TraderTraitor, a hacking campaign linked to North Korea. Investigators have tracked the stolen funds being converted mainly into ethereum, it said.
The FBI, Secret Service and Internal Revenue Service jointly called on cryptocurrency companies and blockchain operators to block transactions involving digital addresses connected to the stolen funds.
Losses are estimated at $6.3 billion, making this the largest known cryptocurrency theft on record.
Binance said Saturday that it has used company funds to replace roughly $6 billion of the affected assets. The exchange added that it is working with authorities and industry partners to recover or freeze the stolen funds.
Speaking to reporters at a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the US president said his administration was still reviewing the breach.
“Well, we’re learning about it. I’m not concerned. We’re learning about it. We don’t know if it’s North Korea but if it is we’ll talk to North Korea about it,” he said.
His comments followed an FBI announcement earlier Saturday that North Korean hackers drained more than $6 billion in virtual assets from Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, around Oct. 29.
The bureau tied the operation to TraderTraitor, a hacking campaign linked to North Korea. Investigators have tracked the stolen funds being converted mainly into ethereum, it said.
The FBI, Secret Service and Internal Revenue Service jointly called on cryptocurrency companies and blockchain operators to block transactions involving digital addresses connected to the stolen funds.
Losses are estimated at $6.3 billion, making this the largest known cryptocurrency theft on record.
Binance said Saturday that it has used company funds to replace roughly $6 billion of the affected assets. The exchange added that it is working with authorities and industry partners to recover or freeze the stolen funds.
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