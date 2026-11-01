Sheikh Hamdan Launches World's First City-Wide Tourism Loyalty Programme In Dubai
- By: Supreeta Balasubramanian
Dubai's Crown Prince has launched a series of initiatives to improve tourism in the emirate, including the world's first city-wide tourism loyalty programme.
Tourists will also be able to apply for visit visas through the official Visit Dubai website.Recommended For You
[More to follow. Please refresh for full version.]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment