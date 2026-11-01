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Sheikh Hamdan Launches World's First City-Wide Tourism Loyalty Programme In Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan Launches World's First City-Wide Tourism Loyalty Programme In Dubai


Date: 2026-11-01 04:21:07

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) This comes as a part of a series of initiatives to enhance the city's tourism sector
    By: Supreeta Balasubramanian

    Dubai's Crown Prince has launched a series of initiatives to improve tourism in the emirate, including the world's first city-wide tourism loyalty programme.

    Tourists will also be able to apply for visit visas through the official Visit Dubai website.

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Khaleej Times

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