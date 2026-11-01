4 Missing Salvadorans in Haiti: Trump Hints Some Were Killed
(MENAFN) Donald Trump indicated Saturday that some of four Salvadoran aviation technicians missing in Haiti may be dead, though no official confirmation of any deaths has been issued.
The US president made the comments to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he said he had spoken with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele about Haiti’s deteriorating security and the attack on Salvadoran personnel.
“I did speak to him. He said that he has a big problem with Haiti. I said, look, you’re running your country. You have to do what you have to do,” Trump said.
“He had a big problem with Haiti. They killed some of his people. And I said, you’re running your country, you have to do what you have to do,” he added.
His words appeared to signal that at least some of the missing men have died. Neither government has confirmed this.
Pressed on whether Washington might offer help, Trump said: “He doesn’t need help. He’s in pretty good shape.”
El Salvador sends more than 2,000 troops
On Wednesday, El Salvador announced it was dispatching over 2,000 soldiers to Haiti to find the four technicians, who vanished after a gang ambush near Port-au-Prince on Oct. 18.
The men had been serving with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, a mission that assists Haitian authorities in confronting armed criminal groups.
Bukele later confirmed on the US social media platform X that he had spoken with Trump. He had earlier dismissed reports that bodies recovered in Haiti were those of the missing technicians.
Separately, the office of Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime said Wednesday that Haiti and El Salvador had agreed to step up coordination on rescue efforts and security.
The US president made the comments to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he said he had spoken with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele about Haiti’s deteriorating security and the attack on Salvadoran personnel.
“I did speak to him. He said that he has a big problem with Haiti. I said, look, you’re running your country. You have to do what you have to do,” Trump said.
“He had a big problem with Haiti. They killed some of his people. And I said, you’re running your country, you have to do what you have to do,” he added.
His words appeared to signal that at least some of the missing men have died. Neither government has confirmed this.
Pressed on whether Washington might offer help, Trump said: “He doesn’t need help. He’s in pretty good shape.”
El Salvador sends more than 2,000 troops
On Wednesday, El Salvador announced it was dispatching over 2,000 soldiers to Haiti to find the four technicians, who vanished after a gang ambush near Port-au-Prince on Oct. 18.
The men had been serving with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, a mission that assists Haitian authorities in confronting armed criminal groups.
Bukele later confirmed on the US social media platform X that he had spoken with Trump. He had earlier dismissed reports that bodies recovered in Haiti were those of the missing technicians.
Separately, the office of Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime said Wednesday that Haiti and El Salvador had agreed to step up coordination on rescue efforts and security.
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