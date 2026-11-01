Phars Film To Release Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' To International Audiences

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Days after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a poster of his upcoming action thriller, King, UAE-based Phars Film has said that it will distribute the tentpole in international cinemas.

King marks Khan's reunion with filmmaker Siddharth Anand-after the 2023 actioner Pathaan, which had Downtown Dubai among its many backdrops-and features a bevy of leading Indian film stars. It is set for a theatrical release on December 24, Christmas Eve.

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Phars Film promised an "unforgettable experience" for theatrical audiences.

“We at Phars Film feel it is an immense source of pride to bring King, featuring the renowned Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen," Ahmad Golchin, chairman of Phars Film, said in a statement. "Since Shah Rukh Khan is a global icon and his cinematic influence knows no boundaries, it is both a privilege and a great source of pride for our whole team that we are bringing King to the big screen. We look forward to ensuring that this much-anticipated release becomes a truly unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences."

Comprising an ensemble cast of Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Khan's daughter Suhana and Anil Kapoor, among other actors, King is being bankrolled by the actor's production house Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures.

Red Chillies Entertainment said the deal with Phars Film will aid King's distribution.

"We are delighted to have Phars Film as our overseas distributor for the much-anticipated film King," Venky Mysore, CEO of Red Chillies Entertainment, said in the statement. "Phars Film's extensive international reach and market expertise will significantly strengthen the film's global prospects."

Sky-high expectations

On October 27, Khan sent expectations soaring after he posted a poster of the film on social media.

At the time of writing, the post on Instagram has garnered more than 2.4 million likes, invited 52,000 comments and been shared nearly 51,000 times.

The poster featured a rugged Khan with a bloody chest, wielding a gun as he strides out of a tunnel engulfed in flames, creating a dramatic visual.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has collaborated with Khan multiple times in the past, couldn't hold back his excitement. "The one and only King", he wrote as he shared the poster on his Instagram stories. Others, including Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Liger star Ananya Pandey, shared the poster.

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji, who have starred with Khan in many flicks in the past, are expected to make a special appearance in King, according to Indian media reports.

In a recent ask-me-anything session on X, Khan said that he has been "troubling" the visual effects team of his production house. "Troubling RC (Red Chillies Entertainment) VFX a lot... I think they might ban me from coming to the office late nights soon," he wrote.

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