Its Dark Decade For Me...: Yo Yo Honey Singh Mourns Nephew Vidit Auluck's Death

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indian singer and rapper Honey Singh is mourning the death of his nephew Vidit Auluck, who was killed in a road accident in Jalandhar, in the north Indian state of Punjab.

Vidit reportedly lost his life along with his friend Aarav Talwar in the accident that happened in the wee hours of Sunday.

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Confirming the heartbreaking news through an Instagram Story, Honey Singh expressed his grief over the loss of his nephew.

Sharing an emotional message, the singer wrote, "Its dark decade for me Loss of my nephew Is Devastating..."

Vidit Auluck was the son of Dinesh Auluck, the founder of music label Speed Records.

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