Fidan Calls on Russia, Ukraine to Reach Peace Deal, Warns of Wider Conflict
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on Russia and Ukraine on Saturday to reach an agreement that would bring their nearly five-year war to an end, warning that the conflict has caused severe damage to the global economy and could trigger further regional instability.
Speaking on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Fidan highlighted the growing economic and social consequences of the war, noting that its impact has become increasingly difficult to sustain, particularly across Europe.
"These wars are no longer sustainable. Therefore, Russia and Ukraine must reach an agreement," he said.
Fidan also stressed that achieving lasting stability would require improvements in relations between Moscow and European capitals, in addition to a settlement between the two warring countries.
"A constructive relationship between Europe and Russia needs to be redefined in the aftermath of peace. This is because any peace agreement that Ukraine reaches with Russia will not be limited to those two countries alone. In a sense, Europe also needs to reconcile with Russia and restart certain aspects of their relationship. This is important," Fidan stressed.
Speaking on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Fidan highlighted the growing economic and social consequences of the war, noting that its impact has become increasingly difficult to sustain, particularly across Europe.
"These wars are no longer sustainable. Therefore, Russia and Ukraine must reach an agreement," he said.
Fidan also stressed that achieving lasting stability would require improvements in relations between Moscow and European capitals, in addition to a settlement between the two warring countries.
"A constructive relationship between Europe and Russia needs to be redefined in the aftermath of peace. This is because any peace agreement that Ukraine reaches with Russia will not be limited to those two countries alone. In a sense, Europe also needs to reconcile with Russia and restart certain aspects of their relationship. This is important," Fidan stressed.
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